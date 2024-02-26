Siriraj Hospital Expands Services to Provide Advanced Medical Care, Highlights State-of-the-Art Technology for Cancer Treatment

BANGKOK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer continues to be one of the major health crises globally and in Thailand. Siriraj Hospital, recognized as one of the largest and leading hospitals in Thailand, demonstrates its readiness and dedication to delivering comprehensive medical services, including advanced cancer treatment, for both Thai and international patients.

The Unity MR LINAC

Siriraj Hospital is enhancing its cancer services with advanced medical equipment, including the Magnetic Resonance Linear Accelerator (MR LINAC), and a highly skilled oncology team. Equipped with modern devices, Siriraj oncology specialists are dedicated to providing personalized care for patients with various types of cancer.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, claiming some 9.9 million lives in 2020. In the World Health Organization (WHO) Southeast Asia Region, 1.4 million died of the disease. While advancements have been achieved in various facets of cancer treatment, including Robotic-Assisted Surgery, immunotherapy, and targeted chemotherapy, major strides have been particularly notable in the field of radiotherapy.

The Siriraj Center of Radiation Oncology (SiRO) is the first and only medical institution in Thailand and Southeast Asia to install the UNITY® 1.5T MRI 7MV-Linear accelerator. This MR LINAC system at SiRO offers advanced precision radiotherapy capabilities, enhancing treatment options for patients in Thailand.

The MR LINAC technology seamlessly integrates a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner and a linear accelerator, providing enhanced control over radiation delivery. This innovative system offers high-definition imaging for precise tumor targeting, with the MRI guiding the process while the linear accelerator delivers high-dose radiation to eliminate cancer cells. This real-time visualization capability contributes to effective therapy. The MR LINAC is well-suited for patients with tumors in the liver, prostate, gastrointestinal organs, and urinary and reproductive tracts. The MR LINAC at SiRO has treated more than 400 patients since commencing operations in October 2020. This will greatly benefit patients—both Thai and foreign—seeking access to the groundbreaking treatment.

Associate Professor Pittaya Dankulchai, Head of Radiotherapy Division, Department of Radiology, Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, shared his stance, "The MR LINAC is transforming the landscape of cancer treatment by combining the power of MRI technology with state-of-the-art radiotherapy. This innovation gives us the advanced capabilities to visualize and adapt treatment plans in real-time, offering pinpoint precision for each patient's treatment, marking a significant stride forward in the battle against cancer,"

Siriraj Hospital further underlines its commitment to cancer research and has made breakthroughs in Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy for a vastly complex cancer such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia and multiple myeloma. The treatment is a revolutionary form of immunotherapy for cancer treatment involving the genetic modification of immune system cells, particularly T cells, from either the patient or a donor. This modification empowers these cells with enhanced precision, allowing them to identify and attack cancer cells more effectively—an innovative approach likened to equipping cells with potent weapons to combat specific cancer targets.

Dr Smith Kungwankiattichai, M.D, Lecturer, Division of Hematology, Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, said, "CAR T cell therapy at Siriraj Hospital is a testament to the collaborative efforts between Siriraj Hospital's Hematology Division, Department of Internal Medicine, and the Siriraj Center of Excellence for Stem Cell Research (SISCR). Research on the efficacy and safety of CAR T cells manufactured at Siriraj Hospital started in March 2023. We aim to eventually make the very high-cost CAR T cell therapy more accessible and a standard treatment option in Thailand for patients with hematologic malignancies and multiple myeloma. Our advanced facilities, coupled with a dedicated team of experts, showcase our commitment to providing top-tier medical services. Through continuous innovation, collaborative research, and cutting-edge technologies, we ensure that each patient receives compassionate, advanced care and healthcare experience."

Contact information:

Siriraj Cancer Center https://www4.si.mahidol.ac.th/th/department/cancer/index.php

Tel. : +662-419 4471-2

Email : [email protected]

About Siriraj Hospital

Established in 1888, Siriraj Hospital is Thailand's oldest and largest healthcare institution, affiliated with the prestigious Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University. As a leading specialist referral hospital, it annually trains 300 medical students, fostering the next generation of healthcare professionals. With a capacity of over 2,000 beds, the hospital provides advanced medical services to more than three million patients annually. Its legacy is rooted in a commitment to excellence, compassion, and innovation. Siriraj Hospital continues to be a pillar of healthcare in Thai society, blending tradition with modernity to provide exceptional medical care for the community.

SOURCE Siriraj Hospital