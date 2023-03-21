SMOOT Smart Electric Motors have been TKDN certified at 47% and qualified for the Subsidy Program; Attracting thousands of registrants!

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 20, 2023, Indonesian Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, explained the guidelines for providing subsidies for Electric Motor Vehicles (KBL), which emphasise the importance of the Domestic Content Level (TKDN). As of March 17, 2023, all variants of SMOOT smart electric motors have been certified for TKDN by the Ministry of Industry. The SMOOT Tempur Facelift has a TKDN of 47.61%, and the SMOOT Zuzu has a TKDN of 47.88%. With the subsidy program, the price of the SMOOT Tempur Facelift has changed from USD 1,200 to USD 750 (OTR JADETABEK), and the price of the SMOOT Zuzu has changed from USD 1,300 to USD 850 (OTR JADETABEK). SMOOT Motor now has thousands of interested registrants, including 200 other SMOOT Motor dealers across Indonesia.

"The decision of Ministerial Regulation No. 6 of 2023 further strengthens public enthusiasm to switch to electric motorcycles, and we strongly support this program. SMOOT can be the best choice with various advantages offered to the community. It is proven that up until today, SMOOT itself has received thousands of registrants who want to participate in the electric motorcycle subsidy program. Customers also do not need to worry about after-sales service because of the high level of local components in SMOOT, which means that local spare parts and materials are already available here," said Irwan Tjahaja, CEO of Smoot Motor Indonesia

For those seeking an electric motorcycle suitable for long-distance travel, SMOOT Motor is a recommended option. In partnership with SWAP Energy, Indonesia's largest battery swapping ecosystem provider, SMOOT Motor users have access to over 1,000 SWAP Station points located at popular stores such as Alfamidi, Alfamart, Dan+Dan, BP-AKR, Circle-K, Shell, Haus, and Martabak Pecenongan 78. This battery exchange system ensures SMOOT electric motorcycle users do not need to worry about running out of batteries while on the road.

"Our goal is to establish over 10,000 Swap Stations in the near future. This expansion will enable SMOOT users to exchange their batteries easily and conveniently at any time and location, without any concerns," added Irwan.

SMOOT electric motorcycle users are also supported by the "SWAP" smart application, which serves as a platform for easy top-ups with OVO and GoPay. With a top-up system costing only USD 1 cent (IDR 160) per kilometre, SMOOT users can enjoy cost-effective transportation. Additionally, through the SWAP application, users can monitor and control the status of their motorcycle and battery remotely.

Given the numerous innovations and conveniences provided by both SMOOT and the government, the company is optimistic that more individuals will transition to electric vehicles for the collective benefit. #SolusiBukanPolusi.

About SMOOT

PT. SMOOT MOTOR INDONESIA, also known as SMOOT Motor, is Indonesia's first smart electric motorcycle with a swapping battery system. SMOOT was created to cater to the needs of people looking for long-range electric two-wheelers. SMOOT utilizes a battery-swapping ecosystem from SWAP Energy, which allows users to swap their batteries at any of the 1,000 strategically located SWAP Stations. SMOOT offers two models: the SMOOT TEMPUR and the SMOOT ZUZU. The company was awarded the OTOMOTIF Award 2022 for the best electric scooter, a prestigious recognition within the domestic automotive industry. For more information, visit www.smoot.id .

About SWAP Energy

SWAP Energy is Indonesia's largest battery exchange provider, with over 1,000 Swap Stations available for users. They offer a smart application called "SWAP" to top up travel quotas and monitor motorcycle and battery status. In December 2022, SWAP Energy won a global award in the "Environment & Green Energy" category from the World Summit Award (WSA) 2022. The company plans to expand to 10,000 battery exchange stations in the near future to provide the best convenience for its users. Visit www.swap.id for more information.

