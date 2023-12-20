Solos® Smartglasses x Cycling Champion Wong Kam-po

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The emergence of AI (artificial intelligence) has revolutionized the world and the way people live in —ways they could never have imagined before. Such changes have been taking place in the optical world as well, with Solos®, a smartglasses company spin-off from Nasdaq-listed Kopin Technology and based in Hong Kong's Science Park, developing state-of-the-art smartglasses with a human-first approach. The third generation products are now available in more styles and with more functions. They are also lighter and more stylish, tailored to users' needs.

Solos® smartglasses comes with optical frames, sunglasses and sports eyewear to suit different users’ needs. Kenny (left), General Manager of Solos, believes that it is a Crossover, with Wong Kam-po (right) providing a lot of professional advice, makes the product more effective when the user is exercising.

Recently, Solos Technology has teamed up and crossover with renowned cyclist Wong Kam-po and his new "The Wing's Cycle" shop. From his professional perspective, former world champion and veteran cycling coach Wong has provided Solos with a lot of valuable advice on their third generation sports smartglasses. Kenny Cheung, General Manager of Solos, noticed that as a result of the impact of the epidemic, the number of people who love sports has increased in Hong Kong. He himself enjoys listening to music while running, but it is really dangerous to use headphones to plug your ears on the road.

That's why Solos ended up designing the Solos Helium Sports Smartglasses especially for sports enthusiasts. "As a professional athlete and coach, Wong understands the needs of cyclists and the need for speed control during training: segment speed, average speed and interval. His advice has helped us make the third-generation sports smartglasses more relevant to the market," said Cheung.

Wong Kam-po is now the spokesperson of Solos®. "Solos® AirGo3 launched recently at the grand opening of the new The Wing's Cycle. In addition to listening to music and answering calls, it also brings in a number of interactive technologies: WhatsApp voice alerts for specific contacts or groups, instant voice messaging, AI voice ChatGPT Assistant, answering and navigation functions. Solos® also offers a wide range of personalization options like a detachable USB-C SmartHinge ™ that can be fitted with more than 30 types of frames, myopia, anti-blue/UV, color changing, outdoor sunglasses, etc., as well as posture monitoring and sport-assisted functions that are suitable for running, cycling, hiking, etc.," said Wong.

Solos® is constantly adapting its products to meet the needs of the user experience and hopes to continue to update the product to bring AI into the daily life.

Solos® smartglasses Solos® smartglasses are the result of the combined efforts of the US brand and its Hong Kong research team. The third generation products of Solos® have won the CES 2022 Double Award and the Hong Kong Awards for Industries (HKAI) Consumer Product Design Award. The AirGo3 series was launched in the United States earlier and is now available in Hong Kong at www.solosglasses.com, Optical 88, and a number of electronics chain shops. Solos® is specially designed for Asians, with nose rests and arms that can be adjusted to fit different nose shapes and face shapes.

