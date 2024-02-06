Starburst Aerospace Partners with AIR Lab to Launch Startup Innovation Challenge at Singapore Airshow 2024

In a collaborative effort to source innovative complementary solutions within the Air Traffic Management domain, Starburst Aerospace and AIR Lab are jointly launching the AIR Lab Innovation Challenge.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global aviation, space, and defense startup accelerator and strategic advisory firm Starburst Aerospace and Aviation Innovation Research (AIR) Lab have joined forces to launch the AIR Lab Innovation Challenge. The collaborative initiative aims to source innovative solutions from global startups within the Air Traffic Management (ATM) domain.

The ATM space is undergoing a technological renaissance, witnessing a surge in new technologies. Innovative startups in blockchain, quantum computing, cybersecurity, and sustainability technology are beginning to explore ATM as a new industry vertical, while traditional Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) are tapping into more open and advanced technology innovations and solutions.

In September of 2019, The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Thales, the French multinational corporation for aerospace and defense, established AIR Lab as a dedicated hub for the research and development of technological innovations in the ATM sector.

Combining the distinct industry knowledge of Starburst and AIR Lab, the AIR Lab Innovation Challenge aims to foster innovation in the ATM sector by identifying the next set of disruptive ATM solutions poised to impact specific areas of the value chain. Startup companies that are selected for the challenge are in the running to secure a Proof of Concept (POC) with AIR Lab, validating their technology in the ATM sector.

Starburst and AIR Lab are set to host the first run of the innovation challenge during The Singapore Airshow in February of 2024, during which five pre-selected global startups will pitch their products, technologies, and/or solutions for the opportunity to be selected for a POC with AIR Lab.

"Recognizing the pivotal role of innovation in keeping pace with the ever-expanding sustainable aviation industry, we are excited to continue building on our valued partnership with AIR Lab with the launch of this innovation challenge. Starburst aspires to be an agent of positive change by creating opportunities for these early-stage players who are building technologies that will revolutionize the management and monitoring of our air spaces. We're honored to co-lead this initiative and support next-generation startups on their journey to commercial success," said Julius Yeo, Managing Director of Starburst Singapore.

Chris Lee, Deputy Director of AIR Lab, shared that AIR Lab is excited to continue working with Starburst to engage more with startups building technologies with potential for deployment in the ATM domain. "AIR Lab and Starburst will also explore partnership opportunities with startups through a research marketplace to facilitate the adoption and application of innovative ATM solutions. Through this initiative, we hope to establish a broader local ecosystem of partners that can help accelerate the use of cutting-edge ATM solutions for Singapore and the wider region," said Lee.

Following the first AIR Lab Innovation Challenge pitch session at the Singapore Airshow, startups can continue to apply and will be accepted to the challenge on a rolling basis. Interested companies can connect with the Starburst Singapore team to learn more about the opportunity by emailing [email protected].

About Starburst Aerospace

Founded in 2012, Starburst Aerospace is an innovation catalyst in the global Aerospace and Defense (A&D) industry. Combining three complementary activities—accelerators, strategy consulting, & ventures—they help stakeholders innovate, navigate and invest in the dynamic ecosystem. With offices in Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, Singapore, Seoul, Tel Aviv, Madrid, and Washington, D.C., Starburst has built a robust community with 60+ corporate and government partners and a portfolio of 140+ startups while identifying all sources of innovation that will impact the aerospace value chain. Starburst's leading Flagship Accelerator program helps startups scale their business in aviation, space, and defense with access to one of the largest groups of corporate representatives, government stakeholders, and private venture investors in the world. More information about Starburst can be found at www.starburst.aero.

About AIR Lab

In 2019, The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Thales established a joint Aviation Innovation Research (AIR) Lab in Singapore to drive innovation in new air traffic management (ATM) technologies. By leveraging four main areas of research—open innovation, machine learning, open, safe, and secure operations, and sustainability—AIR Lab is creating the next generation of ATM technologies, including the world's first air traffic management digital twin. AIR Lab brings together multiple stakeholders in the ATM value chain–from air traffic controllers to AI experts, to software engineers and local startups–creating a veritable 'sandbox' where the team can experiment and co-create the future ATM technologies. More information about AIR Lab can be found at www.airlab.aero.

