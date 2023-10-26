Startup Island TAIWAN x AWS Startups [Rethinking Workshop for NEXT BIG] Launched Successfully

26 Oct, 2023

TAIPEI, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Friday (October 20), Amazon Web Services (AWS) team, Startup Island TAIWAN invited Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring back the successful Rethinking workshop at One&Co Taipei. This exclusive and unique workshop was tailored for 5 of our exceptional NEXT BIG startups, AmazingTalker, CuboAi, Gogolook, FunNow, and TronFuture.

The event featured a full hour lecture and an innovative brainstorming session among the startups. AWS shared its innovative culture and the "working backwards" practice and initiatives, helping startups quickly identify issues and hurdles within their companies. With a customer-centric focus, and using Amazon Flywheel examples, AWS experts guided startups to identify key points of innovation in the production and marketing processes. To aid the early stages of proposing innovative ideas and product strategies, the concept of "PR/FAQ" was introduced to the NEXT BIG startups with a detailed explanation and a brainstorming session for a hands-on experience.

With the experience of three successful workshops leveraging AWS's approaches to innovation, Startup Island TAIWAN is committed to continuing to connect and build partnerships between international collaborators and startups in Taiwan, fostering an innovative and flourishing ecosystem through workshops and future events. Check out our official website and follow our Facebook to stay tuned for more events and the latest update.

