Strenx® structural steel - more crane performance with less dead weight

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fassi F 1450 HXP Techno is the first loading crane to be acquired by Zimmerei Lindner and Meyer, a medium-sized construction company based in Dinkelsbühl. It serves customers in southern Germany. The Fassi F 1450 loader crane is the first model in a range of cranes with completely redesigned structural steelwork and electronics.

Strenx® structural steel from SSAB was not a new material to crane construction and has been used by Fassi Gru S.p.A., a global leader in the manufacture of hydraulic cranes, for a long time. Strenx® could offer more lifting power, compact dimensions of the folded crane and an extended reach of 31.50 m compared to comparable cranes in the 119 mt class. The body weight could also be reduced with the advantage of more payload on the truck bed.

Whether for the crane outriggers or the complete jib system, Strenx® strip and sheet steel grades Strenx® 900 to Strenx® 1100 were used everywhere. It is remarkable that the processing properties are practically the same as those for standard grades.

The Fassi engineers mastered all challenges with the new F 1450. They designed the steel construction to be thinner and were also able to increase the load capacity and the maximum possible boom length. The result is a revolution in heavy knuckle boom cranes that can be mounted on four-axle trucks. By using Strenx® structural steel, the weight reduction helps to lower the deadweight of the crane, thus playing a major role in improving the overall performance of the crane and vehicle, true to the company's motto 'Leader in Innovation'.

Depending on the starting conditions, Strenx® can allow designers to save 20, 30 or even more percent in steel weight while still achieving better performance and longer steel structure life. `Less material – more strength` is the key message for Strenx®. Less steel today also means lower CO 2 emissions for the steel construction itself. In addition, SSAB aims to be the first, in 2026, to offer fossil-free steel to the market and largely eliminate carbon dioxide emissions from its own operations in around 2030. A reduced truck body weight means more capacity for payload or less moving mass when driving empty and therefore potentially lower fuel consumption as a further environmental benefit.

Fassi and its customers enjoy both high performance and extensive support

"In addition to a powerful crane, reliable, local service was also important to us," explains Sascha Lindner, one of the two owners of the carpentry business in Dinkelsbühl, adding: "ISM Industrie Service Müller, our local vehicle builder, was a dedicated partner by our side right from the start. While the crane was still being mounted on the truck, we were able to submit and implement the last adjustment requests. As a construction company specializing in timber construction, the renovation of old buildings and roofing work, we also have to offer our customers a comprehensive service package. In short, we offer everything from a single source."

SSAB is a manufacturer of premium high-strength steels with a strong focus on support and services for its customers, from support during design and development with recommendations for high-strength steels through to advice on manufacture in production. For example, recommendations for welding and forming processes, advice on tools as well as consulting on new production processes.

