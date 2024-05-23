Students Actively Implementing the Vision of Sustainable Development through Competition

The 2nd Kubuqi Award Prize Presentation Ceremony Commends Creative Solutions for Desert Management

HONG KONG, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Kubuqi Award prize presentation ceremony was successfully held this afternoon, achieving unprecedented success. The goal of this year's competition was to inspire a new generation of young people to actively think about and practice environmental protection and sustainable development. It attracted dozens of teams from both secondary and university categories, who used their profound insights into international cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions to prove the creativity and execution ability of the younger generation to the whole world.

Promoting Sustainable Development through the Competition

The Kubuqi Award, organized by the Elion Foundation and Treelion Foundation, has been committed to encouraging the younger generation to join the ranks of environmental protection and sustainable development since its inception. Special emphasis is placed on the research and application of cutting-edge technology. This competition was strongly supported by the Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR (LOCPG), the Education Bureau, and InvestHK, co-organized by Friends of the Earth (HK), GBA Economic and Trade Association and One Country Two Systems Youth Forum, successfully raising public awareness of sustainable development issues.

The competition was composed with two parts: the "International Desert Sustainable Development Proposal Competition" and the "Speak Sustainability" Secondary School Short Video Contest. After an initial collection of works and several rounds of screening, the participating teams showcased their in-depth understanding of global environmental issues and innovative countermeasures.

Dr. Samuel Chui, J.P., Director of the Environmental Protection Department, encouraged students in his speech: "We can see the students' efforts through the competition. The competition is just one part of the process; students can continue to see sustainable development as their future mission. By witnessing the great transformation of the Kubuqi Desert, students will develop a global perspective, pushing the fight against desertification to the world."

Ms. Julie Nie, Chairperson of the Elion Foundation expressed her gratitude during the speech: "Students have nurtured countless innovative ideas and plans through their participation in the Kubuqi Award, bringing fresh impetus to our industry. We congratulate all participants, especially the winners, on their outstanding achievements and express our deepest gratitude to all supporters."

Award-winning Works Inspire the Public

In the champion project of the International Desert Sustainable Development Proposal Competition, Biostimulation technology is utilized to improve land degradation, promote plant growth, restore sustainable ecosystems, and even effectively control sandstorms. Economically, the plan can reduce further irrigation costs, increase the economic value of medicinal crops, promote carbon sequestration, and create more carbon sinks. On the other hand, the champion work of the "Speak Sustainability" Secondary School Short Video Contest directly addresses current climate change issues in rap and proposes various energy-saving methods to promote public support for sustainable development.

The Ceremony Featured a Distinguished Lined Up

The ceremony brought together guests from all quarters to applaud the winners. The attendees included Mr. Liu Maozhou, Inspector of the Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR (LOCPG); Dr. Samuel Chui, J.P., Director of the Environmental Protection Department; Mr. Fang Lei, Director of Student Affairs, Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR (LOCPG); Ms. Julie Nie, Chairperson of the Elion Foundation; Mr. Kevin Fong, Vice President of GBA Economic And Trade Association; Mr. Edmond K K Au, Vice Chairman of of the Hong Kong Inheritage Foundation; Ms. Mabel Mak, Founder and Chairperson of Lang Qing Charity; Dr. Henry Ho, Founder and Chairman of the One Country Two Systems Youth Forum; and Mr. Brian Mok, General Manager of the Unisport; along with top professionals from various fields, including competition mentors, first and final stage judges, who were present to congratulate the winning students. Together, they witnessed the brilliance of this moment.

The Winners' Sincere Speeches

Under the commendation of the guests, the winners shared their motivations for participating, their experiences throughout the competition, the insights they gained, and their plans. The champion of the "Speak Sustainability" Secondary School Short Video Contest stated: "This competition not only allowed us to gain more experience but also taught us many ways of cooperation. Most importantly, it enabled us to convey the theme of the contest and promote the concept of sustainable development." Additionally, the champion of the International Desert Sustainable Development Proposal Competition exclaimed: "By participating in this competition, we applied our knowledge in a real environmental management project for the first time. This not only had a positive impact on the environment but also demonstrated potential economic benefits!"

With the successful conclusion of the 2nd Kubuqi Award Prize Presentation Ceremony, there is anticipation that the 3rd Kubuqi Award will attract even more young people to participate. We look forward to even more exciting performances in the next contest.

Here is the winning list of the 2nd Kubuqi Award:

The "Speak Sustainability" Secondary School Short Video Contest:

Champion: 碳世界 Team Members: Luo Yui Pan, Hung Man Yi, Ma Yan Lam, Yeung Sau Hau School: CCC Kei Yuen Secondary School Runner-up: TOAD Sustainable Team Members: Law Wai Ting, Choi Ho Wang, Daphne Eylul Sahin, Leung Nga Yee Allie School: Lam Tai Fai College Third Place: 地球護衛隊Earth Guardians Team Members: Qiu Tsz Ching, Chen Ngai Ching, Wang Shu Man Michelle, Liu Mei Yee School: Elegantia College Most Active Participation School Award: Carmel Pak U Secondary School

The International Desert Sustainable Development Proposal Competition：

Champion: 沙漠王子 Team Members: Qian Yang、Yihua Wang University: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Runner-up: 庫布「奇」遊 Team Members: Ho Hei Lam, Yeung Hiu Ling, Ho Ho Chueng University: The University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong Third Place: Stan Team Members: Liao Ruopeng, Weng Mingming , Chen Jinglan, Tam Pak Lap University: Lingnan University

About the 2nd Kubuqi Award

The 2nd Kubuqi Award consists of the "Speak Sustainability" Secondary School Short Video Contest and the International Desert Sustainable Development Proposal Competition, available for secondary and university students respectively. The competition has received strong support from the Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR (LOCPG), the Education Bureau, and InvestHK. It has successfully invited Friends of the Earth (HK), the GBA Economic and Trade Association, and the One Country Two Systems Youth Forum as co-organizers of the event. This year, Hong Kong Cyberport, HSBC, and MTR serve as mentors for the competition's mentorship program, recruiting entrepreneurs from their start-ups to train the shortlisted university teams.

For more details about the competition, please visit the official website of the second "Kubuqi Award": https://kubuqiaward.com, or follow the competition's social media page (Instagram: thekubuqiaward) to stay updated with the latest information.

About the Elion Foundation

Elion Foundation is a public welfare charity organization focusing on environmental protection businesses. The foundation is committed to promoting the development of new technologies and models in the field of ecological governance and environmental protection both domestically and internationally, especially in countries along the "Belt and Road".

