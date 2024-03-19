Sukha Golden Sanctuary Launches Dynamic Equity Crowdfunding Campaign to Revolutionize Senior Living in Petaling Jaya

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sukha Golden Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Hemrish Group Sdn Bhd, proudly announces its dynamic equity crowdfunding (ECF) campaign through pitchIN, aimed at raising RM5.9 million to fuel the expansion of its pioneering Sukha Senior Resort in Petaling Jaya. This campaign marks a pivotal moment in Sukha Golden's mission to redefine senior living standards and underscores its commitment to holistic well-being for Malaysia's aging population.

Last week, the campaign went pre-live, setting the stage for an exciting journey of investment and innovation in the senior care sector.

On October 16, 2023, Sukha Golden and the Gerontological Association of Malaysia (GeM) solidified their dedication to inclusive senior care with a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), reinforcing their commitment to reshaping the landscape of senior living in the country. Dr. Molly Cheah, President of GeM, emphasized the initiative's focus on underserved seniors, stating, "Our partnership with Hemrish Group is emblematic of our unwavering dedication to seniors. Together, we aspire to spearhead a paradigm shift that addresses the evolving needs of our senior community, enhancing their quality of life and fostering social integration throughout Malaysia."

With a vision to revolutionize senior care practices, N. Raaj Selvarajan, Chairman of Hemrish Group, brings expertise in management consultancy in hospitality and senior living to the forefront of Sukha Golden's expansion plans. Under his leadership, Sukha Golden Sanctuary, located in Petaling Jaya, has flourished as Malaysia's premier senior clubhouse, offering unparalleled lifestyle amenities and comprehensive care services.

Sukha Golden's upcoming Equity Crowdfunding (ECF) campaign offers investors a chance to shape the future of senior living. With 14,756 shares available at a minimum buy-in of RM5,600, this investment opportunity taps into a booming industry driven by an aging population. Unlike many offerings, Sukha Senior Resort promises affordability without compromising quality. Its planned amenities, including a swimming pool, dialysis center, geriatric dental practice, spa and salon, all-day international alfresco dining, and state-of-the-art wellness center, ensure a high standard of living for residents.

"Our vision for Sukha Golden extends beyond providing mere accommodation; it is about nurturing vibrant communities where seniors can thrive and lead fulfilling lives," stated N. Raaj. "With the support of investors through our ECF campaign, we aim to realize our vision of establishing a world-class Senior Resort that sets a new standard for senior care in Petaling Jaya."

The Sukha Senior Resort concept aligns with Sukha Golden's overarching strategy, which includes plans for an eventual Initial Public Offering (IPO). This strategic roadmap reflects the group's commitment to long-term growth and its vision to become a leading player in the senior living industry in Asia.

Furthermore, Sukha Golden's vision extends to ensuring affordability for all Malaysians. Based on extensive research conducted on the average affordability rate among Malaysians, Sukha Golden aims to create a world-class facility that remains accessible to a wide range of seniors, regardless of their financial background.

Sukha Golden, in collaboration with one of the largest hospitality groups in the world, is spearheading the development of a sea-facing ultra-luxury retirement resort in Indonesia, further solidifying its position as a leader in senior living solutions.

Investors participating in the ECF campaign will not only contribute to the expansion of Sukha Golden's innovative offerings but also align themselves with a forward-thinking company dedicated to enriching the lives of Malaysia's senior population.

About Sukha Golden Sdn Bhd: https://www.sukhagolden.com

Sukha Golden Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Hemrish Group Sdn Bhd, is a leading provider of senior living solutions in Malaysia. With a focus on holistic well-being and innovative community-based care models, Sukha Golden is committed to redefining senior living standards and fostering vibrant, inclusive communities for Malaysia's aging population.

