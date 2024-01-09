Tack One Unveils Tack GPS Plus: a next-generation global tracker redefining location technology for consumers with new Indoor Elevation Finder™ capability

Tack GPS Plus is the Singapore -headquartered company's third product, following hot on the heels of its groundbreaking world's first palm-sized Tack EVO FloodFinder™.

The global GPS tracking device market is expected to grow to USD 51 billion by 2030, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest developing region[1].

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tack One, a Singapore-based global location intelligence company, unveiled today the Tack GPS Plus at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. This revolutionary next-generation global tracker redefines the way location technology can be applied to consumers' everyday needs as well as commercial and at-scale applications, including outdoor and indoor location services, enhanced care and safety for patients with Alzheimer's disease, and disaster management and preparedness.

Tack GPS Plus is poised to disrupt the market with its state-of-the-art performance both indoors and outdoors. Leveraging advanced technologies including A.I. smart power management and next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) networks designed for low-powered devices, it achieves a 30-day battery life on a single charge while maintaining global tracking functionality at an affordable price. This offers consumers, businesses and communities an unprecedented level of peace of mind that comes with knowing where our loved ones, valuable goods and assets, and vulnerable patients and family members are.

Lauded as the science that powers smart business decisions, location intelligence and data is now recognized widely as a key driver for post-pandemic rebuilding strategies and economic recovery. The global location intelligence market was estimated at USD 16 billion in 2022, and is forecasted to grow to USD 51 billion by 2030[1]. Its application has been dominated by enterprise and commercial applications, but there is increasing demand to apply the technology in the areas of caregiving of patients with chronic conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, personal and family security, protection against loss of assets and even disaster prevention:

Alzheimer's disease patientcare use application : There are nearly 10 million new cases of dementia every year – one new case every 3.2 seconds [2] . About 70% of people with dementia may go missing at least once, with some at risk of going missing multiple times.

: There are nearly 10 million new cases of dementia every year – one new case every 3.2 seconds . About 70% of people with dementia may go missing at least once, with some at risk of going missing multiple times. Disaster prevention use application : Over the past 50 years, natural hazards in Asia Pacific have affected 6.9 billion people and killed more than 2 million, almost all of whom were victims of water-related disasters [3] .

: Over the past 50 years, natural hazards in have affected 6.9 billion people and killed more than 2 million, almost all of whom were victims of water-related disasters . Lost and found use application: The global lost and found market is worth over USD 7 billion , and 33% of lost items are never recovered. More than 2 million items are lost in airports every year, with most commonly lost items being phones, passports and laptops[4].

Tack GPS Plus joins the market with its patent-pending Indoor Elevation Finder™ capability, which utilises state-of-art advance sensors together with intelligent algorithms to swiftly locate missing patients, pets or items in multi-storey buildings by providing their vertical distance along with geographical coordinates, reducing search time significantly in high-rise, urbanized cities. The device integrates the latest environmental sensors from strategic technology partner Infineon Technologies, a key component in enhancing the device's elevation capabilities.

Together with Tack GPS Plus, Tack One will also release a preview of OurSphere, a new cross-platform and versatile mobile app that makes using Tack devices a breeze. With OurSphere, users can keep tabs on multiple Tack devices. For those without Tack GPS Plus, OurSphere can still be used to connect with loved ones via app-to-app location sharing.

Existing Tack GPS users will receive a free app update to OurSphere, while new users can download OurSphere via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store come mid-January.

"We are thrilled to introduce Tack GPS Plus and OurSphere at CES 2024. Tack GPS Plus' indoor elevation tracking capability offers a wide variety of use applications that was previously thought impossible. Our technologies set a new standard in how our community protects our loved ones and how we connect and relate to each other," said Justin Zhang, CEO of Tack One. "As Infineon's co-innovation partner, we are proud to work with them to provide precise indoor elevation data and reinforce our dedication to delivering state-of-the-art GPS tracking technology."

Tack GPS Plus follows hot on the heels of the Tack EVO FloodFinder™, a successful real-life application of Tack One's trail-blazing location intelligence platform. Powered by its strategic technology partner Infineon Technologies' sensor technology, the compact eight-centimetre flood-monitoring device is being rolled out in Thailand and Singapore to assist in areas prone to widespread flooding, which has devastated livelihoods in recent years for better sustainability planning with regards to climate change.

Tack One invites CES 2024 attendees to experience firsthand the capabilities of Tack GPS Plus, the OurSphere app and Tack EVO FloodFinder™ at the Venetian Expo, Hall G — 61613 — Eureka Park.

Tack GPS Plus is currently available on Tack's official webstore. From mid-January onwards, Tack GPS Plus will also be available via Amazon (North America, UK and Australia), Lazada (Asia) and Shopee (Asia). The OurSphere app will be available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store in mid-January.

About Tack One

Tack One is a Singapore-headquartered global location intelligence company with the purpose of utilising location data science that protects and safeguards. Founded by technology veterans, its location intelligence platform includes the Tack EVO FloodFinder™, the world's first palm-sized, autonomous flood monitoring device, as well as Tack GPS, an ultra-long battery life global location finder.

SOURCE Tack One