Tai Kwun (Hong Kong) presents the first Asia exhibition by visual artist and choreographer Maria Hassabi: I'll Be Your Mirror

New live installations in her signature choreographic style — of stillness and deceleration — explore the relations between the human figure, still images and sculptural objects by disrupting our sense of time.

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maria Hassabi: I'll Be Your Mirror, the latest exhibition in Tai Kwun's live art programme will premiere two new works by Maria Hassabi, who has for the past two decades pioneered a distinctive artistic practice based on the relationship between the live body, the still image, and the sculptural object. I'll Be Your Mirror will be live from 13 October to 26 November 2023; over the course of the exhibition, dancers perform the artist's choreography throughout the opening hours of Tai Kwun Contemporary.

One of the leading figures of live art, Maria Hassabi moves freely between the contexts of museums, theatres, and public spaces. With a signature choreographic style defined by sculptural physicality, stillness, and quietness, her works challenge our expectations as viewers within the museum space. By exploring the relationship that the human figure has with the still image and the sculptural object, the two connected live installations in I'll Be Your Mirror seek to leave lasting impact on the way we perceive ourselves and those around us.

This new exhibition is elaborated in the architectural space of the top floor galleries of JC Contemporary. Bringing together her choreographic practice, sound, sculpture, photography, and painting, the exhibition confronts the notion of one's own image through a gold scheme of reflections. The works invite the spectators to question the fluidity of an image, one that is similar to the fleeting nature of a dance — ungraspable unless documented, which in turn subtracts from its liveness and thus realness. The tension between the live body and the still image, the spectacular and the everyday, the subject and object all come in play.

Maria Hassabi: I'll Be Your Mirror

Date: 13 October to 26 November 2023

Tuesday–Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm

Monday, CLOSED Curated by Xue Tan with Louiza Ho Dancers: Marah Arcilla, Elena Antoniou, Sylvie Cox, Li De, Maria Hassabi, Adam Russell Jones, Mickey Mahar, Tasos Nikas, Yuma Sylla, Sara Tan, Solong Zhang Architectural Study: Maria Maneta, Maria Hassabi Sound Design: Stavros Gasparatos, Maria Hassabi Clothing Design: Victoria Bartlett, Venia Polyhronaki

I'll Be Your Mirror is constructed with performances which run daily from 11am to 7pm Tuesdays to Sundays, performed by dancers from Hong Kong and around the world. The artist will also be present in the exhibition for the first half of the exhibition period.

Learn more: qrs.ly/3zfc1ff

