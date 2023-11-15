Taiwan Pavilion Showcases Cutting-Edge FinTech Innovation at Singapore FinTech Festival 2023

TAIPEI, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The spotlight shines on the Taiwan Pavilion (Booth No. 6D25) at the prestigious Singapore FinTech Festival, where FinTechSpace, the Taiwan Fintech Hub, orchestrates an impressive showcase of Taiwan's technological innovation in the global FinTech market. This marks their fifth consecutive participation in this renowned event.

A Premier Gathering of FinTech Expertise

Taiwanese FinTech exhibition delegation at SFF 2023

In a remarkable display of collaboration between industry, government, academia, research, and startups, FinTechSpace joins forces with the Asian Silicon Valley to assemble the largest-ever Taiwanese overseas FinTech exhibition delegation. This impressive collective consists of 11 outstanding Taiwanese FinTech companies and 9 financial institutions, comprising a total of nearly 70 members. The Taiwan Pavilion is a testament to the burgeoning strength of Taiwan's FinTech ecosystem.

Unveiling Innovation and Collaboration

The Taiwan Pavilion spotlights 11 trailblazing FinTech companies, specializing in diverse areas such as wealth management, insurtech, regtech, and payments. Notably, it showcases three award-winning teams: TOPPAN IDGATE for ID Authentication, OTSO Fintech for Social Finance, and Cathay Financial Holdings' Smart and Go Team in Insurtech. These teams clinched top honors in the prestigious national fintech competition in Taiwan, the FinTech Taipei Award 2022.

Going beyond static exhibits, the pavilion offers a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange through a series of curated "Taiwan Insights" presentations hosted on an in-house stage. These 11 FinTech companies will take turns presenting, highlighting Taiwan's expertise and the vast opportunities within the FinTech sector.

Global Recognition in FinTech and Digital Competitiveness

Taiwan stands proudly as a global leader in financial system stability and digital competitiveness. According to the 2023 IMD Competitiveness Yearbook, Taiwan claims the top spot in Digital Competitiveness among economies with populations exceeding 20 million. Furthermore, in the WEF 2019 report, Taiwan secured the 6th position globally for Financial System stability (3rd in Asia) and 4th in innovation capability (1st in Asia). The nation's strategic geographical location and welcoming business environment make it an ideal hub for multinational FinTech companies seeking technological and cybersecurity support in the Asia-Pacific region.

Nurturing FinTech Talent and Attracting Global Professionals

Recognizing that talent is at the heart of the FinTech industry's present and future, Taiwan Pavilion also focuses on talent cultivation and international professional recruitment. FinTechSpace's Campus Ambassadors Program identifies and nurtures exceptional talents from the next generation. Five outstanding students appointed as International Campus Ambassadors this year, and they will accompany the delegation to the SFF event, gaining global insights and sharing Taiwan's FinTech opportunities on the international stage.

Through a collaborative effort with Asian Silicon Valley and the Gold Card initiative, Taiwan Pavilion is committed to bolstering Taiwan's startup ecosystem and attracting top-tier talents from around the world. This cross-ministerial collaboration aims to enhance Taiwan's appeal as a destination for outstanding overseas startups and professionals in the FinTech sector.

Exploring Opportunities

The Taiwan Pavilion serves as a central nexus for consolidating FinTech resources from across Taiwan, offering a comprehensive platform for interaction between Taiwan's FinTech industry and the global market. Investors and financial institutions are cordially invited to explore the innovative Taiwanese FinTech solutions on display and connect with the industry's brightest minds.

About FinTechSpace

Established under the guidance of the Financial Supervisory Commission of Taiwan (FSC) and supported by the Taiwan Financial Services Roundtable, FinTechSpace was funded in 2018. Standing as a fintech hub, FinTechSpace has created a physical space and provided comprehensive support that brings together the entire fintech community, and acts as a vital link between Taiwan's fintech industry and the global market. For the latest updates and information, please refer to the FTS website link: https://www.fintechspace.com.tw/en

2023 Taiwan Pavilion List

Regtech

Authme：Authme is a leading identity verification solution provider that leverages AI and machine learning technologies to safeguard identities in real-time. HiTRUST Inc.：HiTrust's Veri-id offers real-time risk detection that empowers institutions to proactively combat evolving online threats. ThinkCloud：ThinkCloud provides Selfie Video Signature (SVS) solution which fits most undeniable requirements of e-signatures for medical consents and meet fintech's need for online mobile transaction safety and defending against financial fraud. TOPPAN IDGATE CO.：TOPPAN IDGATE provides an one-stop solution for digital identity management includes AI face recognition with liveness detection (#12 in NIST FRVT item), and a FIDO certified solution for mobile device MFA authentication.

Insurtech

Cathay Financial Holdings - Smart Agent Go Team ：Smart Agent Go, cloud-based digital insurance platform presented by Cathay Financial Holdings, supports agents to deliver services through mobile devices. Lydia AI：Lydia AI provides insurance risk prediction engine to make instant, accurate risk predictions based on alternative data. OneDegree Global：OneDegree Global is an ISO 27001 & ISO 27017 certified tech company and aims to power insurance innovations with IXT'open API and Cymetrics's cybersecurity solutions.

Wealth Management

Alpha Fintech Inc.：Alpha Fintech Inc. is a Taiwan -based fintech company that empowers investors with enhanced control over their financial. OTSO Fintech：OTSO Fintech, as known as the Black Forest Tech, offers diverse market access and asset classes to empower clients in complex financial markets.

Enterprise Solutions

Light Momentum Technology Corp.：Light Momentum Technology provides customized FPGA chip designs to enhance trading accuracy, offering a competitive edge in the market.

Payment

TapPay：TapPay is a prominent Taiwanese fintech SaaS company, renowned for its secure payment solutions, benefiting over 20,000 merchants since 2017, when they become Taiwan's inaugural Apple Pay partner.

