TAOKE ENERGY And CATL Reached A 350 MWh Battery Purchase Agreement Based On In-depth Cooperative Partnership

TOKYO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the recently concluded 2024 World Smart Energy Week exhibition held at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan, TAOKE ENERGY signed a significant 350 MWh battery purchase agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL, a global leader of new energy innovative technologies). This agreement signifies a deepening of cooperation between the two companies in jointly expanding the Japanese new energy market.

The collaboration between TAOKE ENERGY and CATL traces back to 2018 within the residential ESS sector. Following years of successful partnership, the cooperative scope has expanded to encompass C&I and grid-scale ESS projects. As CATL's inaugural after-sales service site and strategic partner in Japan, TAOKE ENERGY is uniquely positioned to deliver efficient and secure new energy solutions to customers and can ensure optimal performance and reliability by combining the strengths of technological capabilities and the high-quality LFP BESS products manufactured by CATL.

The execution of this long-term battery procurement agreement signifies a milestone in the cooperation between TAOKE ENERGY and CATL. And for TAOKE ENERGY, it represents a pivotal component of its marketing development strategies. It is anticipated that moving forward, the two entities will synergize strengths in new energy innovation technologies, reliable delivery capacity, extensive market development experience and localized service capabilities to pursue an increased market share in Japan.

