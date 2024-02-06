Carbon Dioxide Capture is Expected to Reach More Than 100,000 Tons Per Year by 2030

TAIPEI, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon capture and storage is crucial for reversing climate change and a key strategy in Taiwan's 2050 net-zero roadmap. On 31st January, Taiwan Cement Corporation (TCC) announced to sign the MOU for cooperation on a carbon capture project with thyssenkrupp Polysius (tkPOL). Hoping Plant will host the concept, with a Separate Oxyfuel Calciner technology adding pure oxygen to the calcination process, increasing the concentration of carbon dioxide captured to more than 90%, while reducing the energy required. The project, set to complete by 2026, aims to commercialize the technology by 2030, capturing over 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually. The carbon dioxide will serve various industries and align with government policies for storage, carbon credits, and value-added uses.

TCC Joins Hands with Germany's thyssenkrupp Polysius to Develop Innovative Carbon Capture Technology with Separate Oxyfuel Calciner, from left to right: Senior Vice President Mr.Ker-Fu Lu, Chairman of TCC Mr. Nelson Chang, CEO of tkPOL Mr. Pablo Hofelich, Head of Innovation of tkPOL Mr. Luc Bernard Rudowski.

Mr. Nelson Chang, Chairman of TCC, said: "Cement has created the civilized society we live in today, and TCC will continue to participate in energy transition and support the development of future civilizations. However, we are also emitting greenhouse gases. Therefore, this cooperation is aimed at solving this problem. Polysius is a golden name in the cement industry, and we are honored to be able to create the future together with you, not only for the cement industry but also for the world." tkPOL CEO Mr. Pablo Hofelich pointed out: " We see you as Taiwan's cement company as one of the most innovative companies in the whole region. You are clearly committed towards a green transition and making this world a better place and avoiding greenhouse emission. So that's why we are privileged to be your partner in there. It's a milestone and strategic project for us as well. And I'm also convinced that with that separate oxyfuel calciner, we can make a big contribution to that, as it is not only a sequestration solution at the end to avoid the emission. It's also a revamp solution where we can work on existing. We are all looking forward to that partnership and to the collaboration."

Since 2011, TCC has collaborated with Industrial Technology Research Institute on calcium loop carbon dioxide capture and microalgae carbon sequestration technology. Leveraging this experience, TCC is now partnering with tkPOL to develop the Separate Oxyfuel Calciner technology, which will be implemented in three phases: conceptual design, construction drawing design and construction. tkPOL is assisting Heidelberg Materials, Schwenk, Buzzi and Vicat in the Catch4Climate project, one of the world's important carbon capture pilot project, using pure oxyfuel technology to increase the concentration of carbon dioxide produced during clinker calcination. And then to be purified and reused or liquefaction storage to production and achieve carbon reduction effects.

