Tencent Cloud Unveils Latest AI Solutions at Inaugural Tencent Cloud Day in Malaysia

Harnessing the power of AI to drive partners' business growth and shape an intelligent future

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global tech company Tencent, recently hosted the highly anticipated Tencent Cloud Day event in Malaysia. As the annual spotlight activity organized by Tencent Cloud in the country, Tencent Cloud's revolutionary AI and media solutions to local partners were unveiled at the event, solidifying the company's commitment to driving innovation in the industry. While distinguished representatives from Tencent Cloud took the stage to introduce their groundbreaking AI-powered solutions, the event also showcased Tencent Cloud's exceptional media and gaming solutions, as well as its outstanding capabilities in vector database and internet products.

As one of the world's leading cloud companies, Tencent Cloud has long-standing experience in developing and adopting AI technologies, which have an immense potential to enhance productivity, drive business agility, improve customer engagement, and accelerate product innovation. Leveraging its strong technological foundation and vast experience in serving billions of users, along with its ecosystem solutions and regional investments, Tencent Cloud aims to help enterprises succeed in their digital transformation by leveraging AI-powered cloud services with the following commitments:

Customer Growth: Empowers enterprises to reach and serve customers by establishing a closed loop from public domain customer acquisition to private domain operations, facilitating platform customer growth and retention.

Empowers enterprises to reach and serve customers by establishing a closed loop from public domain customer acquisition to private domain operations, facilitating platform customer growth and retention. Content & Entertainment: Provides comprehensive audio and video solutions, cloud rendering solutions, avatar products, and intelligent tools to facilitate image and video content creation.

Provides comprehensive audio and video solutions, cloud rendering solutions, avatar products, and intelligent tools to facilitate image and video content creation. Development Tools: Offers convenient development environments and tools to enhance collaboration efficiency, maximize resource utilization, and reduce operation and maintenance costs for enterprises.

Offers convenient development environments and tools to enhance collaboration efficiency, maximize resource utilization, and reduce operation and maintenance costs for enterprises. Security: Delivers end-to-end security protection products and solutions, ensuring a holistic approach to safeguarding systems and providing a comprehensive security shield.

At the event, Tencent Cloud also highlighted its AI Digital Human, a next-generation multi-modal human-computer interaction system capable of creating intelligent, visual, and interactive "digital avatars". This technology leads the intelligent upgrade of enterprise services, facilitates digital intelligence transformation, and improves communication efficiency and services for enterprises.

Introduced in 2022, Tencent Cloud Media Services presented a comprehensive media solution that fosters seamless connectivity among enterprises, users, developers, and all facets of the "Immersive Convergence" era. Leveraging Tencent's extensive expertise in audio and video technologies accumulated over two decades, Tencent Cloud has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the leading cloud services provider in the Asia Pacific region. The media services cater to diverse domains such as online education, enterprise collaboration, e-commerce, pan-entertainment, online healthcare, and finance, enabling customers to deliver real-time and captivating audience experiences on a global scale.

Tencent Cloud offers a comprehensive suite of Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Application Platform as a Service (aPaaS) offerings, including Media Processing Service (MPS), Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC), Content Delivery Network (CDN), Beauty AI/AR or Tencent Effect SDK, Cloud Streaming Services, Tencent Cloud Online Video Platform (TOVP), Tencent Cloud Chat, and Video on Demand. These cutting-edge products empower businesses to leverage the full potential of media and harness the benefits of Tencent's advanced technologies. Furthermore, Tencent Cloud is capable of providing private development via Tencent Cloud Enterprise (TCE) solutions and hybrid cloud via its Cloud Dedicated Zone (CDZ), in addition to its current public cloud offerings. These services and solutions' high security and reliability are proven to comply with international standards, as indicated on Tencent Cloud's certifications in Singapore's Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) and Outsourced Service Provider's Audit Report (OSPAR), among many others globally.

The event also witnessed the active participation of numerous Tencent Cloud partners and customers from Malaysia and Singapore such as Belive Technology and Starhub. They shared valuable insights on industry best practices and their collaborations with Tencent Cloud.

In Malaysia, Tencent Cloud has supported Global Resource Management (GRM) in establishing a dedicated GRM integrated data center (IDC), which is expected to be officially launched by the end of 2023. This collaboration has brought Tencent Cloud's technological expertise to Malaysia, helping to accelerate the digital transformation journey across various industries.

Ken Siow, General Manager of Tencent Cloud Singapore and Malaysia, said, "It is our great pleasure to organize the inaugural Tencent Cloud Day in Malaysia, and we are thrilled to have been able to showcase our latest solutions to developers and cloud enthusiasts in the country. Fueled by our dedication to bringing AI-enabled innovations that can address complex business challenges and empower partners for future success, Tencent Cloud will continue to invest in technology enhancements."

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

