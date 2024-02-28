The 20th International Congress on Luobing Theory Held in Shijiazhuang

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 24, the 20th International Congress on Luobing Theory was held in Shijiazhuang, which consisted of 1 main forum and 12 sub-forums. Approximately 20 academicians from both Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Engineering, including Zhang Boli, Fan Daiming, Liu Depei, Zhang Yun and Wu Yiling (Founder of Yiling Pharma), as well as more than 100,000 experts and scholars at home and abroad participated in the conference on-site or online to exchange their academic ideas centering on the guidance of luobing theory on the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disorders, diabetes and respiratory diseases, as well as related drug R&D and clinical study.

It has been reported that luobing has been recorded as early as in ancient medical literature, but no systematic and complete theory was formed at that time. Professor Wu Yiling, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, systematically constructed three major theoretical frameworks for luobing research through combining the systematic thinking of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) with modern technologies, namely, luobing differentiation and treatment, collateral theory, and qi-collateral theory, creating an original systematic theory to guide the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disorders, and neurological, endocrine and immune diseases.

At present, TCM luobing theory has become a key and preponderant discipline of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Wu Zhendou, Director of the International Cooperation Division of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said that luobing theory was a unique part of the theoretical system of TCM, great achievements have been made on luobing theory in theoretical innovation and drug R&D in recent years, and positive contributions have also been made based on luobing theory in the anti-epidemic, prevention and treatment of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disorders, and management of chronic diseases.

In 2005, the China Association of Chinese Medicine (CACM) organized the first International Congress on Luobing Theory. "In the past 20 years, the conference has always been committed to providing a platform for academic exchange among experts and scholars at home and abroad by centering on the needs of national strategic development and major scientific TCM issues, and set off an upsurge of learning, inheriting and applying luobing theory inside and outside the industry," Wang Guochen, the Vice President of CACM pointed out, and he said that more international TCM conferences will be held by CACM in the future.

