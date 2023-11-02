The 24th Conference on the Electric Power Supply Industry Convenes in Xiamen

News provided by

China Electricity Council

02 Nov, 2023, 15:17 CST

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 24th Conference on the Electric Power Supply Industry (CEPSI) opened on Friday in China's Xiamen on October 20, 2023.

Continue Reading

This Conference is hosted by the Association of the Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and the Western Pacific (AESIEAP) and China Electricity Council and co-hosted by 18 major Chinese power enterprises and organizations. Taking "Low Carbon Energy Powering a Green Future" as its theme, this is the first time in nearly 20 years since 2004 that the CEPSI is held again on the Chinese mainland. It is also another international event this year following the 3rd Belt and Road International Cooperation Summit Forum.

The conference lasted three days. In addition to keynote speeches, AESIEAP Technical Committee also released special reports. Eleven special topic paper exchange sessions were held. Three parallel side meetings were also organized. A variety of activities such as cultural night, exhibitions, visits were carried out to provide multidimensional, cross-domain platforms for communication and cooperation among attendees and representatives. The total area of the exhibition area is about 17,500 square meters, showcasing the achievements of AESIEAP member units. Approximately 3,000 guests from nearly 600 organizations including government departments, power companies, industry associations, research organizations and universities from over 50 countries and regions participated in the conference. The convening of the conference signifies that Asia-Pacific energy cooperation and communication has entered a new stage, and an important step has been taken towards creating an Asia-Pacific power community with a shared future.

At the closing ceremony on the evening of the 22nd, a flag handover ceremony was held. Singapore will take over as the Chair Country of AESIEAP for 2024-2025. AESIEAP will continue upholding the concept of Asia-Pacific community with a shared future and jointly create a brighter future for power development in the Asia-Pacific region.

SOURCE China Electricity Council

Also from this source

The 24th CEPSI Will Take Place on October 20, 2023

The 24th CEPSI Will Take Place on October 20, 2023

The 24th Conference on the Electric Power Supply Industry (CEPSI) will take place in Xiamen, a coastal city in southern China, from October 19 to 23, ...

CEPSI to Take Place in Xiamen in 2023: Call for Papers

AESIEAP and China Electricity Council, organizers of the CEPSI 2023, have issued an open call for papers from all over the world in an effort to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics