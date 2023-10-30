The American Standard Design Award (ASDA) competition calls for Design Students to Imagine a Home Away from Home

ASDA seeks to inspire and showcase purposeful designs and practical solutions from Asia-Pacific's next generation of designers.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LIXIL, the maker of pioneering water and housing products, is pleased to announce the third edition of the American Standard Design Award (ASDA). The ASDA offers a platform for young designers in Asia-Pacific (APAC) to showcase their creativity and put their theoretical knowledge into practice.

The travel industry in the APAC region is on the rise, with a projected annual growth rate of 6.4% between 2021 and 2024. Leisure travel, while intended to be soul-nourishing, can also be exhausting thanks to jam-packed itineraries aimed at making the most of one's time abroad. On the other hand, business travelers typically have packed schedules to make the trip worthwhile. Therefore, a well-considered and purposefully designed space can provide a welcome respite at the end of the day.

With a focus on Hospitality Bathroom Space Design, this year's ASDA competition aims to reflect the importance and relevance of a thoughtfully designed hospitality space, that relaxes, inspires, and rejuvenates travelers, with the theme of "Home Away from Home".

"As the leader in bathroom solutions with purposeful design and pioneering technologies, American Standard is excited to announce the third edition of the ASDA bathroom design competition. With our expertise in delivering bathrooms that exude style, quality, and reliability, ASDA provides real-world design opportunities for the future generation. This year's theme of 'Home Away from Home' focuses on bringing a sense of belonging and comfort for travelers. We look forward to seeing innovative ideas that show how the bathroom can transform a hotel room into a comfortable and homely space" said Antoine Besseyre des Horts, Leader, LIXIL Global Design, Asia.

Last year's competition saw nearly 6,000 entries from eight countries, almost double the number from the inaugural edition.

ASDA 2024 is open to Year 2 and above tertiary design school students from nine countries across the APAC region – Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

"ASDA provides design enthusiasts with the opportunity to apply their knowledge and expertise to real-world situations. We had the chance to showcase our ideas to industry experts, who offered valuable insights and provided great motivation throughout the competition," said Sin Ponleu, ASDA 2023 Multigenerational Bathroom Space Design Grand Prize Winner.

Registration for ASDA is free and opened on 28 September 2023 with the entry submission deadline on 14 Jan 2024. All entries will go through their respective National Judging by a national judging panel made up of architecture and design luminaries. National Winners will be announced in April 2024 and go on to compete at the APAC Level for the APAC Grand Prize in May 2024.

The top three winners at the National Level stand to win cash prizes between USD 1,000 to USD 2,000 and the ultimate APAC Grand Prize Winner will walk away with an additional USD 3,000 along with a chance to visit the LIXIL Design Studio in Singapore.

For more information about the design competition and a way to be part of an impactful movement that can make a difference to consumers' lives, please visit the ASDA website at (https://americanstandard-apac.com/asda).

ABOUT AMERICAN STANDARD

American Standard is the industry leader in bathroom and kitchen products, providing an unmatched legacy of quality and innovation for almost 150 years. American Standard is passionate about improving daily living in ways big and small. From toilet seat innovations to best in class kitchen faucets, American Standard seeks to inspire people to create a home they will love every day.

ABOUT LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com.

