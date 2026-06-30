The First 34" 5K 5120 x 2160 Philips Business Monitor Featuring DLG Technology Launches with Dual Mode, Delivering Versatility for Mixed Workflows.

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips launches its groundbreaking 34B2U5900C monitor, the first curved 34" 5K (5120x2160) 120Hz business display featuring DLG technology to 240Hz fast, responsive performance. This award-winning (IF Design Awards 2024) device redefines workplace productivity with dual-mode versatility, top-tier visuals, and seamless connectivity.

Dual Mode - Flexibility Between Visual Clarity and High-Speed Performance

Professionals who work with versatile workflows need a monitor which can adapt to their needs. The Philips monitor features Dual Mode, a function which enables power users to toggle between two performance modes. When visual clarity is the priority, it delivers 5K (5120 x 2160) resolution at 120Hz. For performance-intensive tasks that require multi-tasking, users can instantly switch to display multiple applications with WFHD (2560 x 1080) resolution at rapid 240Hz. Dual Mode is the ideal feature for gamers and multi-tasking 'power-user' professionals.

Calman Ready Color Accuracy for Creative Professionals

For the creative professional, this monitor comes Calman Ready so it can communicate directly with the Portrait Displays calibration software. Calman Ready displays enable creatives and content creators to re-create that Hollywood-grade color thanks to automatic color calibration technology. This same color calibration technology is widely used in professional film and broadcast workflows to achieve consistent, studio-grade color accuracy.

Stunning and Considerate Picture Quality

For professionals looking to elevate their workflow with clear and crisp visuals without extra strain on their eyes, this monitor is an ideal fit. This monitor's 34" curved VA display offers WUHD resolution, 178° wide viewing angles, DisplayHDR 400, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, and Eyesafe® 2.0—delivering premium visuals with minimized eye strain for digital professionals.

Engineered for Versatile Connectivity in a Modern Workplace

The monitor delivers versatile, standard-aligned connectivity: a 140W USB-C port enabling seamless hardware integration and reliable charging, USB 3.2 ports for high-speed data transfers, and an RJ45 Ethernet port offering secure, stable connectivity with MAPT, PXE, and WOL support. It also incorporates user-centric and sustainable features, including SmartKVM (source switching via triple "Ctrl" presses), Power Sensor and Light Sensor for optimized energy use, an adjustable (height, tilt, swivel) stand, and a built-in earphone hook.

Packed with all these features, this monitor is an ideal, effective workspace solution. Philips 34B2U5900C is now available.

SOURCE Philips