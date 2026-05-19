Philips Business Natural-Eyecare Monitor Integrates TÜV Rheinland-Certified Circular Polarization Light to Support All-Day Office Viewing

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Philips Natural-Eyecare business monitor lineup is engineered to meet TÜV Rheinland standards to deliver a comfortable viewing experience, resulting in minimal eye strain and headaches. The range includes 24B2N2200G, 27B2N2200G, and 27B2N3500G, featured with IPS panel and a fast refresh rate of 144Hz for smooth, detailed visuals. Multiple TÜV Rheinland certifications—including Circular Polarization Light, Eyesafe CERTIFIED 2.0 and Hardware Low Blue Light —help support eye comfort during long workdays.

Philips Nature Eyecare Monitor

Engineered with Circular Polarization Light to Mimic Natural Light for Comfortable Viewing

Unlike most conventional LCD displays that emit linear polarized light (a contributor to eye strain during prolonged use), this Philips Natural-Eyecare monitor uses TÜV Rheinland-tested and certified circularly polarized light—closer to natural sunlight and the human eye's perception—which, via an additional optical layer, distributes light evenly, mimics natural conditions, activates the eye's natural defenses, and delivers a smoother, healthier, more comfortable long-term viewing experience.

Engineered with TÜV Rheinland–Certified, Laboratory-Tested Technology

Complementing its circular polarization light, this Philips Natural-Eyecare monitor integrates TÜV Rheinland-aligned SoftBlue eye-care technologies—including low blue light hardware panels, Flicker-Free technology to reduce screen flicker, and an eyesafe® CERTIFIED 2.0 RPF 40 rating. SoftBlue smartly cuts harmful shortwave blue light (with the harmful range ratio <50%, 415-455 nm to 400-500nm) without distorting color or image, while these multiple certified features work together to ensure strong eye protection and visual comfort during extended workdays.

Sustainable Considerations for Modern Workplaces

With sustainability in mind for modern workplaces, this lineup all boasts EnergyStar 8.0, RoHS, and EPEAT certifications, 100% recyclable packaging, and 85% post-consumer recycled plastic. Also features a 144Hz highest refresh rate for silky-smooth dynamic image display, effectively minimizing screen tearing, stuttering, and input latency, plus HDMI/DisplayPort inputs for device compatibility, and built-in multimedia speakers for enhanced workplace functionality.

27B2N3500G is equipped with QHD resolution, 1500:1 contrast ratio delivering exceptionally clear image details and enabling precise detection of minor imperfections during image processing with an ergonomically height adjustable stand (supporting tilt, swivel, and pivot) to tailor viewing comfort for all-day use and boost productivity.

Designed for modern office environments, the Philips Natural-Eyecare business monitor delivers comfort, performance, and versatility. The 24B2N2200G, 27B2N2200G, and premium 27B2N3500G are now available across APAC markets.

SOURCE Philips