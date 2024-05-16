The Global Nonwoven Industry's All-star Lineup Gathers at ANEX 2024

TAIPEI, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asian Nonwovens Exhibition and Conference (ANEX 2024)," jointly organized by the Asia Nonwoven Fabrics Association (ANFA) and the Taiwan Nonwoven Fabrics Industry Association (TNFIA), will make its debut at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from May 22nd to 24th. The exhibition has attracted more than 300 exhibitors from 18 countries and regions, with a total of 700 booths.

Top 40 Nonwoven Industry Companies lead, showcasing related raw materials and equipment

2024 ANEX

This exhibition gathers reputable companies and will focus on showcasing nonwoven-related raw materials, manufacturing equipment, and applications. At the same time, over a quarter of the world's top 40 nonwoven industries will be present at ANEX 2024, including Germany's leading performance materials company - Freudenberg, Korea's advanced materials company - Toray, top of China's nonwoven industry for consecutive years - Zhejiang Kingsafe, one of the world's largest nonwoven manufacturers - Fibertex Personal Care, Taiwan's largest OEM wet wipes manufacturer - Nan Liu, pioneer of Taiwan's nonwoven industry - KNH, Jinjiang Xingtai which owns several world-class production lines, leading innovation for over 140 years - Japan's TOYOBO, fiber chemical manufacturing giant with over a century of history - UNITIKA, and dedicated to developing functional and sustainable materials - DAIWABO.

In terms of nonwoven manufacturing equipment, the list of exhibitors is equally noteworthy, with world-leading nonwoven post-processing equipment supplier ANDRITZ, manufactures advanced sanitary medical filtration and industrial nonwoven equipment - Germany's Reifenhäuser, specializes in providing high-speed composite production lines - Italy's A.Celli, Korea's leading nonwoven production machinery manufacturer – SAMHWA, leading dyeing and finishing automation equipment provider - Art Logic Automation, and leading automation service developer and supplier with a history of over 220 years - Valmet AB.

The Sustainable Innovation Pavilion showcases diverse applications of nonwovens and expands efforts toward promoting net-zero sustainable development.

In addition to raw materials and equipment, the exhibition will also present various application scenarios of nonwovens. Nonwovens are widely used in our lives, including personal care, clothing and footwear materials, medical supplies, filtration materials, automotive interiors, and decorative materials. To provide visitors with a better understanding of the wide-ranging applications of nonwovens, the Taiwan Nonwovens Industry Association will set up a "Sustainable Innovation Pavilion," focusing on medical and health, household, automotive, and other three major themes, showcasing Taiwan's nonwoven industry's cross-domain applications and sustainable environmental protection technology innovation.

At the same time, to further promote the transformation of the textile industry towards net-zero sustainability in recent years, such as intelligence, low-carbon, circular sustainability, innovation research and development, etc., the pavilion will also set up a special area to promote the environmental sustainability and technological upgrades and achievements of Taiwan's textile industry.

International-level speakers take turns discussing industry trends starting from sustainable innovation

ANEX 2024 focuses on environmental protection and ESG issues under the theme "Sustainability Innovating with Nonwovens." The exhibition will hold multiple thematic lectures and seminars, including the "ANEX Keynote Speech," inviting Director Ms. Cynthia Kiang of the International Trade Bureau of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Chairman Dr. Kirk Hwang of the Taiwan Textile Federation and the Taiwan Pulp and Paper Industry Association, and Vice President Dr. Sheng-fu Chiu of the Textile Industry Institute, to bring different industry perspectives and analyses from the government, enterprises, and academia; the "Asia Nonwovens Conference" will invite international professional speakers, including Dr. Peter Tsai, the inventor of the N95 mask who assisted the association during the epidemic, Truetzschler, Shinih enterprise, Freudenberg, Berry, BASF, TEIJIN, and other well-known companies, to share insights on sustainable innovation, advanced technology research and development, and international trends in the industry; the "Global Nonwovens Forum (GNS)" will be shared by the Asia Nonwoven Fabrics Association (ANFA), the European Disposable and Nonwovens Association (EDANA), and the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry (INDA) to discuss nonwoven market trends in various regions, and finally, representatives from Vietnam, India, Indonesia and Malaysia will hold discussions.

In addition, there will be an A-NEXT HUB innovation technology presentation session, where companies such as Sateri, ExxonMobil, TSRC, Henkel, YUHO, Logic Art automation, Kuraray, Dalian Huayang, as well as industry organizations such as the Hong Kong Nonwovens Association (HKNA) and the Industrial Delegation of Eskisehir Province, Turkey, will take turns to exchange technical ideas and explore cooperation opportunities with attending audiences.

For the details of ANEX 2024, please check the official website: https://www.anex2024.com

Chan Chao International Co., Ltd. is the executor of ANEX 2024.

SOURCE Chan Chao International Co., Ltd.