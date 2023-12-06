The Grand Opening of River Cam Dermatology Centre and River Cam Nutrition Center (Shatin) Amalgamates Ancient Chinese Medicine Skin Care Wisdom and Nutrition Science

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- River Cam Medical Group announced the grand opening of the River Cam Dermatology Centre and River Cam Nutrition Centre (the Centre) on 29th November 2023. Located on the 7th Floor, Citylink Plaza, Shatin, Hong Kong, the Centre boasts a facial acupuncture treatment system amalgamating traditional Chinese medicine theory and nutrition science in addressing common skin care problems like wrinkles, acnes, pigmentation, and ageing. Officiating guests include Mr. Alan Koo, the Chairman of River Cam Medical Group; Ms. Jeannie Chan, Chinese Medicine Practitioner at River Cam Chinese Medicine Clinic; and Ms. Cindy Au, Nutritionist of River Cam Nutrition Centre (also a former TVB Actress).

Officiating guests at the opening ceremony included Mr. Alan Koo, the Chairman of River Cam Medical Group (third left); Ms. Jeannie Chan, Chinese Medicine Practitioner at River Cam Chinese Medicine Clinic (first right); and Ms. Cindy Au, Nutritionist of River Cam Nutrition Centre (third right) River Cam Medical Group received the 2023 Hong Kong Management Association Quality Award. Mr. Alan Koo, the Chairman of River Cam Medical Group (left fifth); Ms. Kathy Lau, the Director of River Cam Medical Group (right fifth); and their medical team.

Mr. Alan Koo, the Chairman of River Cam Medical Group, said: "Traditional Chinese medicine has a long history in applying acupuncture in beauty care. The concept combining ancient Chinese imperial wisdom of beauty care and modern nutrition science can surely bring a new experience to clients in need."

Ms. Jeannie Chan, Chinese Medicine Practitioner of River Cam Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture Clinic explained: "Imperial Facial Acupuncture makes use of both acupoints in traditional Chinese medicine theory and anatomical facial structures in human. Therapists would apply special fine needles on selected acupoints for facial acupuncture treatment, which is clinically proven to promote collagen aggregation, enhance contours and balancing of the face. Many patients come to us for reducing dark circles under the eyes, wrinkles, and acne problems. Such acupuncture treatment helps make glowing and elastic skin. To further uplift the effect of facial acupuncture, it is recommended to apply "Princess Yonghe Imperial Facial Powder", a secret facial treatment mask recipe from ancient palace in Tang Dynasty of Ancient China. The combination of such facial treatment masks and acupuncture can effectively target the root cause of skin problems in a natural way. "

There was a live demonstration of "Imperial Facial Acupuncture" at the opening event. Participants said that they felt their skin lifted immediately after the acupuncture session. In addition, results of case studies from clients showed a significant improvement in terms of facial balancing, cheek lifting and dark spot reduction upon weeks of facial acupuncture treatment.

Ms Cindy Au, a celebrity nutritionist of River Cam Nutrition Centre, added: "From the perspective of nutrition, we provide daily dietetic guidance to improve skin problems. There are four key diets that can help maintain healthy skin. It is important to choose food ingredients wisely and to avoid food substances that may damage the healthy balance of normal skin. We will share with our clients some unhealthy diet and misbelief leading to common skin problems like acne. The market is flooded with many skin care supplements, however, some of the ingredients may not be suitable for all users. It is therefore important to consult healthcare professionals in advance."

About River Cam Medical Group

River Cam Medical Group operates chain clinics under the brand "River Cam Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture Clinic". Upholding the motto "We put patients first", River Cam Medical group is committed to providing patients with professional, safe and effective medical services. In recent years, the company's business has diversified into areas such as pain management, health management, nutrition and skin care.

River Cam Medical Group is trusted by patients and different organizations in Hong Kong for more than a decade. In 2023, the Group won a prestigious Quality Award presented by the Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA) for its outstanding effort in healthcare management in the Chinese medicine sector. The group was also invited to become a Chartered Member of HKMA, being the first-of-its-kind and only Chinese medicine clinic chain achieving this status in Hong Kong. River Cam Medical Group was also elected as a famous "Hong Kong Service Brand" by the Hong Kong Brand Development Council, and it has been officially included in the "Hong Kong Brand Directory" since 2022.

Website: https://www.rcclinic.com.hk/

