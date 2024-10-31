The International Exchange Week Entitled "China's Development: An Opportunity for a Colorful World" Kicks off in Zunyi, Guizhou

ZUNYI, China, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Exchange Week, entitled "China's Development: An Opportunity for a Colorful World," kicked off in Zunyi, Guizhou Province in Southwestern China on October 28, 2024.

The event attracted a wide range of guests, including diplomatic envoys to China, experts, scholars, international influencers, college students, and entrepreneurs from 15 countries.

Young performers sing a song of friendship together (PRNewsfoto/The International Exchange Week Organizing Committee Office)

During the opening ceremony, distinguished international guests shared their insights into China's modernization, with a particular focus on Guizhou's development.

David Gosset, a sinologist and Founder of the Europe-China Forum and the China-Europe-America Global Initiative, said in his speech that Guizhou Province through great efforts in poverty alleviation, large-scale infrastructure construction and digital economy advancements, has achieved remarkable progress in recent years, lifting itself out of poverty and moving beyond past limitations.

David Ferguson, Honorary Chief English Editor of the Foreign Languages Press, China International Communications Group, noted in his address that in the process of modernization, China has never cast aside its old traditions, rather it has treasured and nurtured the traditional culture. China has integrated socialist values with its cultural traditions, bringing new vitality to the ancient civilization.

The week-long event will offer participants a close look at recent developments in Chinese modernization within Guizhou Province, by organizing various activities such as surveys, visits and experiences in difference places.

During the event, several international influencers will share their experience of living as a local resident in Zunyi for 72 hours with online audiences. A group of international young people will have a roundtable discussion titled "Zunyi TALK" to tell the stories of Zunyi to the world.

As part of the event, the Zunyi Initiative for International People-to-People Exchanges, themed "Respecting Cultural Diversity and Building a Colorful World," was also launched. This Initiative calls for a concerted effort by all parties across five areas, promoting the implementation of the Global Civilization Initiative to promote the advancement of human civilization. It vows to build a bridge for mutual learning and to share development opportunities.

