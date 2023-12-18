The launch of Prophe, a global distribution platform for app books

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appmedia Inc. launched its platform 'Prophe' in December 2023 to grow into a global brand as a leader in the new e-book market.

The app book can implement multimedia content that cannot be implemented in existing e-books. You can enjoy various content such as videos, VR, mini-games, and quizzes in the app book.

Prophe is a distribution platform exclusively for app books.

Previously, app books were produced by themselves, registered, and distributed in each store, but in the future, anyone can produce and distribute app books through Prophe.

Appmedia Inc. currently has partnerships with 35 companies and institutions in 10 countries around the world through business agreements and is expanding into a global e-publishing business based on this. Now, we want to hit the global e-book market through Prophe.

SOURCE Appmedia