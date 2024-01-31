TAICHUNG, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virtue Cosmetic Surgery Clinic held the first-ever international demonstration and teaching of endoscopic breast augmentation surgery in the history of Taiwanese medical practice. Dr. Kuo-Hui Yang, the founder of the Virtue Cosmetic Surgery Clinic in Taiwan, successfully organized this groundbreaking event.

Dr. Yang, dressed in a white gown, stands in the center, while Dr. Chiu stands as the first person on the left side.

This historically significant event concluded on January 28, 2024, at Dr. Yang's clinic, located in the central city of Taichung, Taiwan. Established in 2004, Virtue Cosmetic Surgery Clinic has operated for 20 years. Dr. Yang is widely recognized as an expert in endoscopic breast augmentation in Taiwan and has served as the President of the 13th Taiwan Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

Since introducing endoscopic breast augmentation to Taiwan in 1996, Dr. Yang has been dedicated to using endoscopy for revision surgeries to address potential complications such as capsular contracture and implant displacement. His techniques have gained recognition across various fields. In 2017, he was invited by the Korean Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery to present the topic "Endoscopic Surgery for Capsular Contracture and Implant Displacement via Transaxillary Approach" at APS 17, leaving attendees in awe of his skills.

With over 10,000 hours of surgical experience, Dr. Yang condensed his innovative technique of endoscopic transaxillary capsular flap suturing and the essence of 5G breast augmentation into a one-day course. The aim was to assist more plastic surgeons in resolving issues related to breast augmentation.

Doctors from Singapore, Mongolia, and Hong Kong participated in this prestigious medical event. Dr. Da-Ruei Chiu, who will join the Virtue Cosmetic Surgery Clinic in March 2024, also attended as an assistant. He is regarded as an emerging talent in the field of plastic surgery in Taiwan.

Dr. Yang's next international teaching event will be held on April 28, 2024.

Interested doctors can now register at the following website:

https://events.motiva.health/event/2f6a8cf6-e0c3-4882-9fb8-cb51cd29a954/websitePage:33f0faaa-3db4-4b80-a47a-171f928fab5a?locale=en

Invivox

https://invivox.com/en/training/detail/MEEV06480

