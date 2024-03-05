SURABAYA, Indonesia, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Ramadan, The Westin Surabaya invites you to indulge in an exquisite culinary experience with the Magical Iftar Feast program. Featuring a special selection of Middle Eastern delights, everyone can enjoy a diverse array of delicacies that include Egypt chicken syawarma, Lebanese lamb ouzi with biryani rice, and the decadent Grand Middle - East dessert.

The Westin Surabaya Presents Magical Iftar Feast Featuring Middle – Eastern Delicacies

The highlight of the Magical Iftar Feast is the live Teh Tarik performance, adding a touch of excitement to the traditional breaking of fast ritual. Guests will be mesmerized by the skillful art of preparing this popular hot milk tea beverage.

"This program is our initiative in this Ramadan Season to cater a touch of Middle East Buffet that we believe could blends perfectly with International Menu we have and our goals is to enhance our guest experience. May this month bring you peace, happiness and spiritual fulfillment" said Reza Aryawarman, Hotel Manager The Westin Surabaya

In addition to the sumptuous buffet spread, everyone can also explore a variety of special Raiaa hampers that available at the LG Floor at Festive desk of The Westin Surabaya. These hampers showcase a range of Ramadan treats beautifully presented in unique and elegant designs, perfect for gifting or sharing with loved ones.

Experience the Magical of our delightful Iftar feast at an affordable price of IDR 698,000++ per persons with special Buy One Get One offer for BCA holder, and discover our exquisite Raiaa hampers starting from just IDR 250,000++/box.

Don't miss out on this unforgettable dining experience at The Westin Surabaya this Ramadan. Immerse yourself in the spirit of the season with our Magical Iftar Feast and Raiaa Hampers create lasting memories with family and friends by simply book through our online reservation here or WhatsApp at +62 812 3451 7829.

About Westin Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 225 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories, guests can experience wellness offerings that include the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, TRX fitness equipment in the signature WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studios, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. Stay connected to Westin on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit mariottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE The Westin Surabaya