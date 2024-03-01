Thermo Fisher Scientific to Inaugurate New Office, Marking Milestone Expansion in Indonesia

Company to support advancements in country's science and technology sector, with a focus on progressing healthcare, environmental solutions, and food safety

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, will significantly expand local operations in Indonesia with the opening of its first official office. The inauguration of the new facility in Jakarta is scheduled for April, signifying a key milestone as the company transitions from its current representative office to a larger workspace.

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s new office in Jakarta, Indonesia

"The company is committed to advancing Indonesia's thriving science and technology landscape and support its progression in key areas such as healthcare, clean energy, biopharma and food safety," said Sho-Wen Yeo, vice president and general manager of Southeast Asia & Taiwan for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Over the past year, Thermo Fisher has taken significant steps to strengthen its presence in Indonesia, including the establishment of a legal entity in the country. This strategic move aims to enhance customer proximity and deepen relationships with Indonesian stakeholders. The establishment of the new office in Jakarta is set to nurture local talent and support scientific advancements within the community.

To lead its growth and operations in Indonesia, Thermo Fisher has appointed Devi Darmadi as the country general manager. In this role, Darmadi will spearhead strategic initiatives and go-to-market evolution, geared toward expanding the company's footprint in Indonesia.

Thermo Fisher has previously also forged a strong partnership with National Research and Innovation Agency of Indonesia (BRIN, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional) to strengthen research infrastructure and capabilities in the country. By leveraging its expertise and extensive portfolio, Thermo Fisher has become a key partner in supporting BRIN's goal of improving competencies and capacities for Indonesian researchers.

On February 24, Thermo Fisher also organized two scientific forums in Jakarta, bringing together industry experts and professionals. The forums facilitated discussions on transforming healthcare and pushing boundaries in lab solutions. Sessions included demonstrations of solutions available in Indonesia and their impact on labs and healthcare. Thermo Fisher also presented its extensive range of comprehensive solutions in areas of molecular diagnostics, oncology, clinical diagnosis, molecular spectroscopy, microbiology, toxicology, and sample storage.

"Plans in Indonesia to transition to renewable energy, strengthen research infrastructure and elevate healthcare and biotech ecosystems are highly promising," said Yeo. "I have great confidence in our growth trajectory here, and I believe we will continue to cultivate meaningful partnerships, enabling our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer."

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

