Tia Ray -- the Chinese singer at the ABU Song Festival

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 29, the 12th ABU Asia-Pacific TV Song Festival (hereinafter ABU) was held as planned and scheduled. Tia Ray (Yuan Yawei), as the only female singer from China mainland invited to the event, went on the stage and sang with top singers from Japan, India, Turkey, Malaysia and other countries/regions. On that very day on that very stage, the Goddess-like Tia Ray and her "Ready For Love" once again showcased her top-level singing skills with all the audiences deeply touched by her passionate expression of the feelings.

Tia Ray on stage at the ABU Asia-Pacific TV Song Festival

As an annual extravaganza of international music, the ABU Song Festival aims to promote multi-dimensional interaction and in-depth exchange of Asia-Pacific culture through presenting the wonderful performances of outstanding singers, with pop music as the main line. This year's ABU, with the performance of Tia Ray as a representative of Chinese song artists, brings an extra excitement to music fans around the globe by letting them witness the unique charm of Tia Ray.

SOURCE TiaRay Studio