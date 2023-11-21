Times Square Christmas Elfventure to Illuminate Christmas

Lumi the Christmas Elf turning Times Square into a Christmas workshop, with a 6-meter Christmas tree

Design personalized WhatsApp stickers for the holiday

Santa's visit exclusively for Times Square members

Celebrate the festive season with Christmas carolling & violin performance

Limited edition Times Square x Kohei Ogawa 2024 calendar up for redemption

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With Christmas just around the corner, Times Square is introducing the Christmas Elfventure campaign featuring the adorable elf - Lumi! Inspired by the Finnish Christmas elves, Lumi is the latest character created by Japanese artist Kohei Ogawa. Lumi will greet mall patrons at his Christmas workshop at Times Square from November 18, 2023 through January 1, 2024 and is set to melt everyone's heart with his elfventure stories. Patrons will also find a Christmas Elfventure photo booth, where they can make customized Lumi-themed WhatsApp stickers. Of course, Santa Claus will make a delightful visit to celebrate this festive season with Times Square members. In addition, a Christmas carol and violin performance will await patrons on December 19, 2023. What's more, Times Square is giving out the Times Square x Kohei Ogawa 2024 calendars. Now – get ready for a sleigh-load of holiday joy!

Lumi the Elf turning Times Square into Christmas workshop with a 6-meter Christmas tree

Aligned with the usual tranquil mood of Kohei Ogawa's works, Lumi the Christmas Elf is characterized by his big sparkling eyes and cheerful demeanour that will surely capture everyone's heart. For the Christmas Elfventure campaign, Lumi has set up his Christmas workshop at Times Square, where he will be eager to showcase all the diligent efforts of his fellow Christmas elf buddies preparing for this festive season.

To share the joy and the fun, Lumi invites patrons to join his team! Simply take a headshot at the "Christmas Elf Enrolment Counter" by the workshop entrance and obtain your customized e-work pass to embark on a dream journey at the Christmas elf workshop! Each pass comes with a unique QR code. Upon completion of designated tasks, participants will be rewarded with a secret gift!

Got the pass settled? It's time to check out the Christmas elves' task list on the construction blueprint. Scan the QR code on the candy cane scanner to illuminate the construction blueprint and get on with the first task – gift wrapping! While Lumi the elves are working around the clock to fill a massive gift box with Christmas ornaments, scan the QR code on the candy cane scanner by the gift box to activate the machine. The Christmas ornaments will go straight into the box, and Lumi will thank you for your kind help!

As soon as you finish working, take a tour around the Christmas workshop to say hi to the 17 Lumi the elves. You will notice that elves are elves – while most are busy working, there is a cheeky one that is hiding somewhere. All tasks will be considered complete once you find him; a Christmas tree paper craft model will be given to recognize your hard work.

Every day at noon, 3 pm, 6 pm, and 9 pm, Lumi the elves will ring the Christmas bells inside the workshop to cheer for the other working elves. At the end of the Christmas workshop, patrons will find some elves busy adorning a 6-meter star podium and a 6-meter Christmas tree. Take a few snapshots with them as a way to show your support!

Christmas Tree Paper Craft Model – Redemption Details

Period : November 18, 2023 – January 1, 2024

Time : 12:00pm – 10:00pm

Location : Redemption Counter on 2/F Atrium (November 18 – 30) and 5/F (December 1 – January 1)

Customized Lumi-themed WhatsApp stickers & Santa Claus meet-and-greet

The second floor of Times Square houses another photo booth, where patrons can create a set of five Lumi the Christmas Elf WhatsApp stickers. Moreover, patrons can get into a photo with Lumi the Elf and design their own personalized stickers for use during this holiday season. In the cosy den just nearby, patrons will meet the 18th Lumi the Elf. Santa Claus may even make impromptu visits to greet Times Square members and take pictures! Sign up for a free membership to join in the fun!

Santa Claus Meet-and-Greet Details

Date : December 3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-25, 2023

Time : 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Location : 2/F Atrium, Times Square

On December 19, 2023, 30 students from St. Stephen's Girls' College will be caroling at Times Square, accompanied by 10 violin students from the Kalvin Chau School of Music. Their performance will no doubt enhance the Christmas delight.

Christmas Carolling Performance Details

Date : December 19, 2023

Time : 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Location : 2/F Atrium, Times Square

Redeeming Times Square x Kohei Ogawa 2024 Calendar for a festive holiday and beyond

In collaboration with Kohei Ogawa, Times Square is launching the "Times Square x Kohei Ogawa 2024 Calendar." The calendar features a tranquil and soothing tone, with Lumi the Elf on every page throughout the year. Whether it is the festive holiday season, blossoming springtime, idyllic summer, or the crisp fall days – Lumi will be there to keep you company!

Effective today, customers who make electronic purchases totaling HK$2,000 or more at Times Square (with receipts from a maximum of two different merchants) will be eligible to receive one "Times Square x Kohei Ogawa 2024 Calendar." Immerse yourself in the festive season and welcome 2024 with the delightful Lumi the Elf.

(The daily quantity of rewards is limited. All purchases and reward redemption must be completed on the same day. Rewards are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. All transactions are subject to the relevant terms and conditions.)

Redemption period : November 18, 2023 – January 1, 2024

Time : 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Location : Redemption Counter on 2/F Atrium (November 18 – 30)

and 5/F (December 1 – January 1)

Christmas Elfventure @ Times Square

Date : November 18, 2023 – January 1, 2024

Time : 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Location : Open Piazza and 2/F Atrium, Times Square

Times Square

