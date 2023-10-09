Top Tech Meets Life----Technology brand coocaa develops large-screen TVs, ranking top cost-effective in industry

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- coocaa TV, Vietnam's No.1 e-commerce brand, is staying true to "Top Tech Meets Life". In September, they achieved a remarkable feat, with a whopping 200% YoY sales growth, selling over 2,000 units of their 55-inch Smart TVs and 200 units of the 70-inch Google TV in a single day. As October unfolds, coocaa continues to dazzle consumers with the "coocaa Big Screen TV Storm".

coocaa Big Screen TV——55S3U PRO

Running from October 10th to 12th, this event offers an irresistible 60% discount, allowing consumers to grab the 70-inch TV at the price of a 55-inch – an extraordinary opportunity for those seeking a premium large-screen experience. Explore exciting deals on coocaa TV Big promotion in October, while attractive giveaways await. Don't miss this celebration of technology and entertainment, where "Top Tech Meets Life".

Let's delve into the 55S3U Pro, a 55-inch TV powered by Google's ecosystem. Its Coolita OS opens the door to a vast library of over 700,000 movies and episodes from platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video. Effortless control is at the fingertips with built-in free voice control, which includes voice commands for seamless navigation. Just by saying Hey Google, users can control their TVs with their voice. What's more, it also features an innovative CC Cast, Trochilus Extreme, and Flicker Free Healthy. The 55S3U Pro truly offers an all-in-one entertainment solution for all the coocaa consumers.

Moving the 70C9, it offers an unparalleled audio-visual experience that brings the cinematic feel right into home. With its picture quality powered by the latest Chameleon Extreme 2.0 image engine, also equipped with HDR10 and HLG technology, the C9 faithfully restores the natural beauty of images, ensuring every detail shines through. Moreover, the 70C9 prioritizes eye health with its Flicker Free technology. Going the extra mile with Low Blue Light and utilizing special bulbs to reduce blue light emissions in the 415nm-455nm range, it ensures users' eyes are well-protected during those long viewing sessions. With the 70C9, buyers can enjoy top-notch visuals while keeping their eyes healthy.

The October Mega Promotion showcases coocaa's unwavering commitment to providing top-notch technology at affordable prices. And coocaa's journey has just begun. Stay tuned as coocaa paves the way for the future of home entertainment, where top tech truly meets life.

More details please visit: https://bit.ly/3tv8RB5

SOURCE coocaa