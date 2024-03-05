TRIDENT TRUST EXTENDS ASIA FUND ADMINISTRATION CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF TRICOR IAG FUND ADMINISTRATION GROUP

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Trust has reinforced its global resources for alternative asset managers with the acquisition of Tricor IAG Fund Administration Group ("TIAG"), a leading specialist provider of fund administration services to Asian private equity and venture capital funds.

Formed in 2013 as a joint venture between Tricor and IAG Group, TIAG has operations in both Singapore and Hong Kong, and provides fund administration solutions to a broad range of private equity managers in Asia with total AUM of US$12 billion.

All TIAG staff will be joining Trident Trust's existing global team of over 200 fund administration professionals.

"Growing our global fund services capabilities, particularly for private capital funds, is one of our core strategic priorities," explains Markus Grossmann, Regional Managing Director for Asia, Middle East and Africa at Trident Trust. "We have been continuously investing in our technology and our team to expand the resources available to our clients, and the arrival of the TIAG team significantly accelerates that growth in Asia."

The acquisition of TIAG will increase Trident Trust's global funds AUA to US$62 billion, across 940 funds.

"Trident Trust is a dynamic and digitally progressive firm, and there is a clear alignment of our client service delivery ethos," adds Raymond Page, founder of TIAG. "We share the same commitment to first-rate personalised service, and I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of Trident's private equity client base and range of services."

ABOUT TRIDENT TRUST

Trident Trust is a leading independent provider of fund, fiduciary and corporate services, supporting a global range of private clients, professional advisers, asset managers, financial institutions, and international businesses.

Founded in 1978, Trident Trust employs more than 1,000 staff across the world's major financial centres and internationally recognised fund, trust and corporate domiciles. Trident Trust's multiple award-winning fund services team provides specialist industry expertise and technology, combined with personal service and a commitment to long-term relationships. For more information visit www.tridenttrust.com

SOURCE Trident Trust