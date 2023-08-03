Trip.com Group and Penang Global Tourism Extend Partnership Globally

Existing partnership to be elevated beyond Asia

PENANG, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group and Penang Global Tourism (PGT) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that extends their existing partnership to a global level. With the new MOU, Trip.com Group's platforms – including Trip.com and Ctrip – will promote inbound tourism to Penang over the next three years. This expansion will now see Penang being promoted to travellers from global markets including mainland China, Singapore, South Korea, Japan and Australia.

Trip.com Group and PGT have been collaborating since 2016, but this agreement still achieves a few firsts – Trip.com Group is PGT's first global partner, while PGT is similarly Trip.com Group's first global partner within Malaysia. It is also the first post-pandemic MOU between the two organisations.

Mr Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer, Trip.com Group, said: "Trip.com Group and Penang Global Tourism have been longstanding partners. Together, we have weathered the challenges posed by the pandemic and our cooperation has become even closer. We remain committed to developing a diverse range of products and expanding the market for Penang. With new travel consumption behaviours and trends that have emerged after the pandemic, we hope to leverage our strengthened collaboration to guide the destination's tourism industry towards a rapid recovery, as well as achieve sustainable growth through innovation."

YAB Chow Kon Yeow, Caretaker Penang Chief Minister, said: "In the heart of Penang's prosperity, tourism beats as a vital lifeline, invigorating our economy and nurturing our ambitions. As we forge this historic bond with Trip.com Group, the first global partnership after pandemic and first in Malaysia, spanning up to 10 markets, we fortify our commitment to embracing the world with open arms. Tourism remains the driving force that propels Penang forward, fuelling economic growth and enriching lives across the state."

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider made up of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, Qunar, and TrainPal. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites, and 24/7 customer support centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the most well-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world." Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

Set up to promote, market and generate tourism for the Penang State in Malaysia, Penang Global Tourism is a tourism bureau which serves as a focal point for coordinating all tourism activities. PGT, as it is affectionately known, works closely with various key tourism industry players locally and abroad. PGT participates in overseas sales missions at world-renowned trade shows, and the exposure has contributed to Penang's popularity as a destination, investment and home of choice for many from around the world. Find out more about Penang Global Tourism here: www.mypenang.gov.my

