Trip.com Group and Vietjet Air Sign MOU to Improve Global Travellers' Experience

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global travel service provider Trip.com Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Vietjet Air to leverage the expertise and resources of both parties to make travel easier and more convenient for travellers around the world.

The MOU was signed by Mr Yudong Tan (right), Chief Executive Officer, Flights, Trip.com Group, and Mr Dinh Viet Phuong, Chief Executive Officer, Vietjet Air

This will be achieved through various initiatives, such as offering Trip.com Group's products – including hotels, airport transfers, attractions and activities – to customers on Vietjet's website. Meanwhile, the Group will provide Vietjet with innovative technologies, such as the Virtual Interline solution to widen Vietjet's global network footprint, and also share valuable insights to empower Vietjet to make informed decisions to optimise customer experience. Furthermore, the data integration initiative will enable customers to enjoy numerous benefits from both parties' loyalty programmes. Members of Vietjet SkyJoy and Trip.com Rewards can accumulate reward points to exchange for gifts, flight tickets, and other incentives from a plethora of third-party products and services.

With the commitment of prioritising customer satisfaction, together, Trip.com Group and Vietjet will create a seamless travel experience, offering a comprehensive range of travel content, products, and exciting deals.

Mr Yudong Tan, Chief Executive Officer, Flights, Trip.com Group, said: "We are delighted to partner with Vietjet Air, a leading low-cost airline, to offer travellers seamless experiences when planning and booking their trips with a comprehensive range of travel products and deals. We have worked with Vietjet before on successful campaigns to promote Vietnam as a destination of choice for travellers, and believe our mutual commitment to prioritising customer satisfaction is a testament to both companies' customer centricity. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Vietjet Air."

To celebrate this exciting milestone, Vietjet and Trip.com Group will offer travel enthusiasts a special promotion with up to 50% off on airfares from today until 22 January 2024, applicable to Vietjet's entire flight network. Customers can simply book Vietjet flights on Trip.com, www.vietjetair.com, or the Vietjet Air mobile app to unlock a 50% discount on the ticket fares by entering the code TR24150, 20% off with the code TR24120, and 10% off with the code TR24110*. The promotion is valid for flights from 30 March to 31 October 2024**.

Vietjet has been named among the world's top 10 safest low-cost airlines by AirlineRatings.com for many consecutive years. The airline currently operates a fleet of nearly 110 aircraft, serving over 30 international routes and catering to 32 million customers across Vietnam and internationally. These services connect passengers to destinations in Australia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore, among others.

Bookings on Trip.com Group's platforms last year for Vietnam-related products almost tripled (299.7%) year-on-year (YoY). Arrivals in Vietnam last year also increased similarly, with full-year numbers showing robust 344.2% growth[1]. There has been a similar appetite for outbound travel from Vietnam as well, with outbound bookings in 2023 growing 213.2% YoY.

(*) Exclusive of taxes and fees. Other terms and conditions applied

(**) Exclusive of public holidays and peak seasons

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Vietjet

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Further information at www.vietjetair.com

SOURCE Trip.com Group