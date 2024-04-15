TWSE to host Taiwan Investment Forum in Singapore, spotlighting AI investment trends

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) is hosting Taiwan Investment Forum at the SGX Auditorium in Singapore on Friday, April 19, 2024. The forum will delve into the outlook of the Taiwanese securities market and future trends in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

Forum Highlights:

Taiwan's Robust AI Ecosystem: With a cumulative growth of 15% this year, Taiwan's stock market has outperformed most Asian markets, propelled primarily by the technology sector. The AI and semiconductor sectors currently account for nearly 60% of Taiwan's stock market capitalization. As the largest beneficiary of AI advancement in Asia , Taiwan boasts a comprehensive AI supply chain ecosystem, from upstream chip design companies and wafer foundries to downstream server manufacturers.

With a cumulative growth of 15% this year, stock market has outperformed most Asian markets, propelled primarily by the technology sector. The AI and semiconductor sectors currently account for nearly 60% of stock market capitalization. As the largest beneficiary of AI advancement in , boasts a comprehensive AI supply chain ecosystem, from upstream chip design companies and wafer foundries to downstream server manufacturers. Pivotal Role of TWSE-Listed Companies : The forum will spotlight the pivotal role played by TWSE-listed companies in the AI industry chain. This event marks TWSE's premier initiative for the year, aimed at fostering greater collaboration and investment opportunities. Sherman Lin , Chairman & CEO of TWSE, emphasizes that it will showcase Taiwan's capital market strengths and the outstanding performance of its listed companies, offering valuable insights to investors in Singapore . Additionally, Lin highlighted the diverse and pivotal role of institutional investors in Singapore for engaging with emerging markets.

The forum will spotlight the pivotal role played by TWSE-listed companies in the AI industry chain. This event marks TWSE's premier initiative for the year, aimed at fostering greater collaboration and investment opportunities. emphasizes that it will showcase capital market strengths and the outstanding performance of its listed companies, offering valuable insights to investors in . Additionally, Lin highlighted the diverse and pivotal role of institutional investors in for engaging with emerging markets. Insights from Allen Chang : Allen Chang , Managing Director and Head of Greater China Tech Research at Goldman Sachs, will deliver a keynote speech, shedding light on the hottest AI trends and investment opportunities. Allen shares his view about AI demand from application perspective, supply chain opportunities and beneficiary in the ecosystem. As an authority in the field, Allen Chang provides valuable perspectives on how AI is reshaping the investment landscape.

, Managing Director and Head of Greater China Tech Research at Goldman Sachs, will deliver a keynote speech, shedding light on the hottest AI trends and investment opportunities. Allen shares his view about AI demand from application perspective, supply chain opportunities and beneficiary in the ecosystem. As an authority in the field, provides valuable perspectives on how AI is reshaping the investment landscape. Dialogue with James Wu of Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn"): Additionally, Allen Chang will engage in a dialogue with James Wu , spokesperson at Foxconn, discussing ICT industry opportunities and prospects amidst the AI wave. Foxconn, a global largest electronics manufacturer and platform solutions provider, has integrated AI to boost efficiency and quality in manufacturing and is developing three smart platforms powered by AI solutions. The dialogue will focus on AI demand, the vertical integration advantage as a system integrator, diversification of global supply chain, and Foxconn's offering to its global customers.

In this Singapore trip, the TWSE will partner with seven listed companies, namely Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn"), Acer Inc., Inventec Corp, Asia Vital Components Co., Ltd. (AVC), Fositek Corp., Kinik Company, and Diamond Biofund Inc., to collectively promote Taiwan's capital market.

Forum Details:

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Venue: SGX Auditorium, Level 2 (SGX Centre 1, 2 Shenton Way, #02-02, Singapore 068804)

SGX Auditorium, Level 2 (SGX Centre 1, 2 Shenton Way, #02-02, 068804) Registration ( For institutional investors only ): Please provide your company name, full name, and contact details (phone number and email address) to Taiwan Stock Exchange at [email protected]

Event Schedule:

08:30-09:00: Reception & Networking

09:00-09:10: Opening Remarks

09:10-09:25: SGX Presentation

09:25-09:40: TWSE Presentation

09:40-10:10: Keynote Presentation: "AI: Debates, Application, and Investment"

10:10-10:30: Tea Break

10:30-11:30: Fireside Chat: "Opportunities and Prospects for Taiwan Amidst the AI Wave"

Institutional investors are encouraged to attend the Taiwan Investment Forum—an invaluable opportunity to explore AI investment prospects and network with industry leaders.

About TWSE

The Taiwan Stock Exchange (the "TWSE") started operations on February 9, 1962. The TWSE is responsible for operating and advancing Taiwan securities market. The TWSE's primary business operations include listing, trading, settlement and surveillance. These comprise listing promotion and review, post-listing supervision and corporate governance, maintaining market trading and order, securities firms' services, investor protection, clearing and settlement operations, safeguarding against market defaults and the monitoring of illegal transactions. The Exchange provides comprehensive services to the stock market.

SOURCE Taiwan Stock Exchange