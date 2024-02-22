TXOne Networks Expands Presence in 12 Countries in APAC Region Through Regional Distribution Partnership with Netpoleon Group

Leader in Cyber-Physical Systems security partners with Singapore-based value-added distributor for APAC network and cybersecurity industries

TAIPEI, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TXOne Networks, a leader in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security, today announced a regional distribution partnership with Netpoleon Group, a Singapore-based value-added distributor of network and cybersecurity products in APAC. The agreement expands TXOne Networks' presence in 12 nations across Asia-Pacific (APAC): Australia, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

"We are very excited to team with Netpoleon on our mission to maintain the stability and availability of our customers' OT (operational technology) environments," said Kevin Wan, head of TXOne AMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa). "With world-class support, pre-sales services and regional fulfillment capabilities, Netpoleon is one of the most capable distributors in the APAC region, making them the ideal target for our company's first regional distribution partnership. This agreement gives our customers more freedom to choose the TXOne Networks partner that is right for them, and it is essential to meeting the growing demand for our best-in-class offerings across Asia-Pacific."

Netpoleon Group was founded in 2000. Through strong partnerships with channel partners, Netpoleon has established a strong foothold in financial services, telecommunications, the public sector and other industries where data protection is most crucial.

"Netpoleon has established itself as a regional player and a leader in the APAC network and cybersecurity industry. We've done so by constantly reinventing ourselves to keep abreast with the dynamic needs of our customers, and partnering with TXOne Networks is another example of staying in front of their emerging requirements," said Max Foo, COO with Netpoleon Group. "With the IoT and digital transformation accelerating convergence across the OT and IT domains, cyberattacks are precipitating more production and operations disruptions, economic losses and risks to human safety for companies across industries and regions. TXOne Networks gives our customers access to novel solutions and unmatched expertise for safeguarding operations and revenues."

Follow TXOne Networks on Blog, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments. TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using a real-time, defense-in-depth approach. www.txone.com

SOURCE TXOne Networks