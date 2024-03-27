HONG KONG, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd International Beauty, Education, and Wellness Expo will be held from April 10th to 11th at Hall 3 of KITEC, showcasing over 200 beauty courses, products, and technologies. The expo has attracted professionals from the international beauty industry, with IBDR also aiming to explore the field of travel beauty business in the future. On April 11th, the "6th Hong Kong International Beauty Skills Competition" will take place, providing an opportunity for beauty elites to demonstrate their expertise, exchange ideas, and discover potential business opportunities within the industry, thus promoting its vigorous development.

Unlocking Global Beauty: Exploring Innovations in International Travel Beauty Business

Industry Professionals Cultivate Specialized Skills: Empowering New Ventures

The expo features exhibitors from various sectors such as beauty salons, training schools, and startups. Entering the beauty industry presents a prime opportunity, allowing professionals to showcase their expertise, deepen their industry knowledge, and establish strong brand images to attract more potential clients. Simultaneously, startups can leverage this platform to absorb experiences from within the industry, assisting them in formulating more comprehensive industry development strategies and seizing opportunities for the flourishing beauty sector.

Gathering Beauty Experts: Inspiring Business Opportunities in the Industry

With an impressive lineup, the expo brings together top beauty experts from around the world. The "International Beauty Business Summit" will feature demonstrations of the latest beauty techniques by renowned international instructors, including techniques such as microblading and watercolor nail art, fostering mutual exchange among industry professionals and creating limitless development opportunities. Startups can also broaden their horizons, keeping abreast of the latest industry trends, establishing a firm footing in the beauty industry, and greatly benefiting future development.

The exhibition highlights the latest needle-free micro-integration technique, utilizing professional equipment to generate energy, swiftly opening skin pores, and delivering products into the skin's epidermal layer in a mist form. This achieves targeted, quantified, and layered effects without the need for surgery, injections, or local anesthesia, ensuring safety and non-invasiveness. This technology allows users to enjoy a more comfortable and reassuring skincare experience, avoiding the pain and recovery period associated with traditional surgery or injections, while also realizing deep penetration of skincare products and their efficacy.

IBDR's International Beauty Business Platform Provides Abundant Resources: Promoting the Future Development Trend of Travel Beauty Business

IBDR, International Beauty Ability Development Research Association, brings together beauty instructors from around the world in various fields, providing resources for the international beauty business platform. With Hong Kong as the starting point, the association aims to promote the development of international travel beauty businesses. The association plans to organize international instructor teams and collaborate with major travel agencies to arrange beauty learning trips, attracting practitioners from overseas and locally to learn from each other, experience beauty services, and personally witness the latest beauty techniques.

Practitioners from both domestic and overseas can broaden their horizons, cultivate an interest in the beauty industry, understand the beauty services of different countries, share experiences within the industry, enrich professional knowledge and skills, establish connections and cooperation spaces, and drive innovation and progress in the industry.

6th IBDR HK International Beauty Contest & Awards Ceremony: Participants Showcase Their Talents

On the second day of the expo, the "6th IBDR HK International Beauty Contest & Awards Ceremony" will be held, attracting participants from multiple countries and regions to showcase their individual talents and skills. The judging panel includes top instructors from around the world. After the competition, participants will have the opportunity to interact with professional judges, establish networks, and gain valuable experiences.

This year's beauty expo is full of excitement, providing a diverse range of activities for exhibitors, industry professionals, and attendees, bringing together top experts in the beauty industry for demonstrations, providing opportunities and platforms for industry exchange and interaction, and enhancing self-worth. This two-day event is not to be missed!

Event Details:

Date: April 10th (Wednesday), April 11th (Thursday)

Time:

12:30pm-7:30pm (Wednesday)

10:00am-7:30pm (Thursday)

Venue: Hall 3, 6th Floor, KITEC, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon

Admission: Free with registration

Free tickets: https://bit.ly/3PzNJSu

About IBDR International Beauty Ability Development Research Association

IBDR International Beauty Ability Development Research Association is committed to promoting Korean beauty, displaying Korean beauty expertise around the world, sharing seminars and technical exchange meetings, and providing an international cooperation platform, professional courses, instructor training, authorized international certificates and joining certification centers, etc., while holding open international beauty competitions , leading the new direction of the industry.

Welcome to our association! We are a group of industry elites with exceptional professional backgrounds, united to create a unique and innovative program. Our association members come from a variety of leadership fields, including medicine, academia, professional conferences, and more. We are committed to becoming a leader in the industry and providing you with high-quality products and services. Our brand stands for professionalism, trust and excellence. We have rich experience and look forward to working with you hand in hand. Let's embark on an exciting journey to discover the spirit and values of the association.

SOURCE Best Expo Ltd.