Unlocking the Power of Genetics: Camtech Unveils DNA Self-Test Kits for Holistic Wellness

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtech Diagnostics, a provider of innovative healthcare testing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its Ideal Health DNA Test this September. This powerful genetic testing kit empowers individuals to understand their genetic predispositions better to pave the way for proactive steps towards preventive care and personalised health management.

Camtech's Ideal Health DNA genetic test offers a comprehensive kit that analyses 56 unique traits related to skin, fitness, nutrition, and ageing. The type of traits tested includes those relating to weight management, potential food sensitivities, deficiencies in vitamins, minerals and nutrients, skin health and sensitivities, skin ageing, athletic performance, muscle building, injury risks, general health, cognitive performance, inflammation and sleep quality.

With advancements in genetic testing technology, individuals can take better control of their health and well-being by understanding what their body needs. Taking ethnicity into account to provide more accurate results, the report includes customised dietary, lifestyle, and exercise recommendations to empower individuals to interpret their results and make appropriate changes for their wellness journey.

The Ideal Health DNA Test gathers genetic information through a self-administered and non-invasive saliva test delivered to customers' homes. Each tested trait is assigned a percentile score, indicating an individual's risk level compared to the general population based on genome-wide association studies conducted among adult populations.

"At Camtech, we believe in the transformative power of genetic testing to empower individuals on their wellness journey," affirms Dr Daniel Kirilly, Innovation Director at Camtech Diagnostics. "By providing accessible and comprehensive genetic information, we enable individuals to take proactive measures in their health management and make informed decisions for a better future."

The release of the DNA test kit coincides with a major update of the Camtech Health mobile app. Initially launched during the Covid Pandemic for corporates to monitor employee health status and individuals to monitor their testing status, the updated digital platform will serve as an important channel for customers to access a pipeline of convenient self-testing solutions across Singapore.

Camtech's Ideal Health DNA Test samples are self-collected and sent to its laboratory where collected results are processed within 4 to 5 weeks and delivered to customers both through email and the Camtech Health App for convenient access.

With privacy and data security concerns being paramount, Camtech places utmost importance on safeguarding customer information. It is crucial to note that genetic information provided in the test report is not intended to replace professional medical advice, nor is it intended for the diagnosis, treatment, or prevention of diseases.

Unlock the power of genetics and embark on a proactive journey to holistic wellness with Camtech's Ideal Health DNA Test. To purchase the Ideal Health DNA test download the Camtech Health mobile app ( Google Play , App Store ) or visit the Camtech Health site at https://www.camtech-health.com/product/ideal-health-dna-test-kit/status .

About Camtech Diagnostics:

Camtech is a leading provider of innovative healthcare testing solutions, committed to empowering individuals to take charge of their health through advanced testing and personalised medicine. With a focus on proactive health management, Camtech's Ideal Health DNA Test allows individuals to explore potential health issues before they surface, enabling informed decisions and personalised care. For more information, please visit https://www.camtech-health.com/ .

SOURCE Camtech Diagnostics