UOB sets up Sustainability Advisory Panel with appointment of sustainability and industry experts

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UOB has set up a Sustainability Advisory Panel comprising sustainability and industry experts to independently advise the Bank's Board and Management on its sustainability strategy, targets and initiatives. The Panel will also assist the Board and Management in fulfilling their oversight responsibilities as the Bank executes its sustainability and net zero agenda.

In consideration of the Bank's sustainability strategy, regional and sectoral focus, UOB has appointed three members to its first Sustainability Advisory Panel for a one-year term starting 1 October 2023. The members appointed to the Panel are Ms Neo Gim Huay, Managing Director, Centre for Nature and Climate at the World Economic Forum, Mr Yoon Young Kim (Yoon Kim), Cluster President for Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei at Schneider Electric, and Mr Mark Gainsborough, Chairman of Seatrium. [Please see Annex for profiles.]

All three members are experts in their own fields of climate science, sustainability in Southeast Asia and in the wider industrial economy, particularly in energy transition. These areas are aligned with the Bank's commitment to net zero and support of a just transition that advances socioeconomic development in tandem with decarbonisation in the region[1].

The Panel will work closely with UOB's Corporate Sustainability Office, and advise the Bank's Board and Management on a range of matters including:

sustainability and industry trends relevant to the Bank and the region;

UOB's sustainability strategy, targets and initiatives; and

management of environmental, social and governance-related risks and opportunities.

Mr Wee Ee Cheong, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, UOB, said, "Sustainability is a critical global issue that requires urgent attention and action. UOB wants to create impact that is positive and meaningful, and to do right by our stakeholders. We are pleased to have Gim Huay, Yoon Kim and Mark join us on the Sustainability Advisory Panel to provide global perspectives and regional expertise as we continue to support businesses, individuals and communities towards a sustainable future."

Ms Neo Gim Huay, Managing Director, Centre for Nature and Climate at the World Economic Forum, said, "It is a privilege for me to join UOB in charting its sustainability journey to bridge the worlds of finance and environmental stewardship. I look forward to actively contributing to UOB's efforts to shape banking as a force for positive change in building a more sustainable and resilient future together."

Mr Yoon Young Kim, Cluster President for Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei at Schneider Electric, said, "UOB has been a long-time partner of Schneider Electric and we value this relationship greatly. Being at the forefront in the world of energy management, I hope Schneider Electric and UOB will continue to fuse innovation and sustainability, as we collaborate to drive a new energy transition for Southeast Asia."

Mr Mark Gainsborough, Chairman at Seatrium, said, "I am pleased to take on this role on UOB's first Sustainability Advisory Panel. As UOB continues to further its sustainability agenda, I hope the knowledge exchange will enable the Bank to gain deeper insights into the intricacies of Singapore's and the region's energy landscape, and support more companies in the real economy in their transition efforts."

Annex

Profiles of the UOB Sustainability Advisory Panel Members

Neo Gim Huay

Ms Neo is the Managing Director of the Centre for Nature and Climate at the World Economic Forum (WEF) and a member of their Managing Board. Her work at WEF brings together public and private sectors and civil society from around the world to collaborate on ways to accelerate climate action and environmental sustainability. Prior to WEF, she was the first Managing Director for Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy at Temasek, where she built and drove the sustainability strategy and initiatives across the investment portfolio and the broader Temasek ecosystem.

She holds a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University, USA, as well as a Master of Mechanical Engineering and Bachelor of Arts from Cambridge University.

Yoon Young Kim (Yoon Kim)

Mr Kim is Cluster President for Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei at Schneider Electric, fronting and elevating the company's sustainability engagements in Singapore and the region. He is well-versed in the latest developments in energy management and power distribution, and how they can enable the green transition. Prior to Schneider Electric, he held various roles at Philips Lighting and Philips Automotive across Singapore, Brazil, Korea and USA. He is currently contributing as a board member at the French Chamber of Commerce in Singapore and NaviX Solutions, a joint start-up between Singapore's Economic Development Board and Schneider Electric.

Yoon Kim is culturally versatile and speaks fluent English, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas, Brazil, Master in Finance from WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management, Germany,, as well as a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration & Management from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Mark Gainsborough

Mr Gainsborough is the Chairman of Seatrium and Chairman and Co-founder of Low Carbon Advisors, a Singapore-based advisory business to help boards and CEOs develop credible plans to transition to a lower carbon economy. He is one of the most experienced global business leaders working in the field of energy transition and sustainable development. He is deeply involved in moving the world to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through a combination of board roles, advisory work and angel investing in new low carbon technologies and business models.

He previously spent nearly four decades with Shell, playing an important role in developing Shell's carbon intensity reduction targets and policies to reduce the environmental impact of its refining operations and the production of more sustainable fuels and lubricants. His last role in Shell was as the leader of its New Energies business, building new positions for Shell in Onshore and Offshore renewables, energy storage, B2B and B2C power, low carbon hydrogen, biofuels and nature-based solutions. In addition to chairing two companies, he serves on the boards of a major renewable power company in India, a plastics recycling business in North America and a leading developer of mini-grids in India and Africa.

He holds a Master of Arts (Hons) in Environment, Society & Policy from The Open University, UK, and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology (Hons) from the University College, London, UK. He is a fellow of The Energy Institute.

