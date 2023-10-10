VerifyVASP's Travel Rule Platform Hits the US$ 100 Billion Mark

10 Oct, 2023, 22:55 CST
SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyVASP has successfully verified transfers of virtual assets worth US$ 100 billion through its scalable, immediate and secure Travel Rule platform, as of 8 October 2023.
In light of the increasing number of countries enforcing Travel Rule and ongoing discussions surrounding sunrise and other related issues, VerifyVASP's successful processing of US$ 100 billion in transactions is compelling evidence that meeting the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requirements and expectations regarding Travel Rule is attainable at scale.
VerifyVASP has reached this milestone whilst maintaining its steadfast commitment to safeguarding sensitive customer information and upholding strict compliance with data protection laws and regulations.
US$ 100 billion in transactions is a substantial metric to assess the effectiveness of VerifyVASP in the context of the Guiding Questions for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) as outlined in FATF's Targeted Update from June 2023.
The following checklist summarises VerifyVASP's capabilities:
|
|
☑
|
|
☑
|
|
☑
|
|
☑
|
|
☑
|
Seek information on the counterparty VASP to allow the
|
☑
|
|
☑
|
|
☑
