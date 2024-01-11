VinHMS, Vietnam's pioneering hospitality software firm ready to expand to Southeast Asia on its 5th anniversary

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VinHMS, a pioneering force in the hospitality technology sector and a tech hospitality software partner of Melia Hotels International (MHI), Vinpearl, etc., celebrated five years of success today. The firm held its celebratory dinner under the key theme "Operations. Transformed.", which serves as a rallying call to continually pursue transformation through daily innovation.

Among the firm's illustrious achievements over the years is how VinHMS stood out for its response at the height of COVID-19 in Vietnam. VinHMS, with MHI and various other esteemed partners, witnessed a record in hotel solution deployment. During this challenging period, VinHMS collaborated with 35 hotels across 15 cities, managing a staggering 14,000 rooms over 98 days. VinHMS proudly became Vietnam's first hospitality tech company to join HTNG (Hotel Technology Next Generation). Additionally, it marked another milestone as the first solution in Vietnam to integrate with Google Hotels.

Mr. Viet Dang, IT Director at MHI, shared: "We have integrated 13 hotels with MHI's Central Reservation System in less than a year, and it offered a smooth transition and started to deliver business performance in a very short period. MHI ecosystem has a wide variety of applications and functionalities, and we have not faced any challenges in integrating them with CiHMS."

VinHMS specializes in providing high-quality technology products to optimize the business activities of hospitality enterprises. In addition to its flagship hospitality management solution, CiHMS, VinHMS offers a suite of products, including asset management (CiAMS), theme park management (CiTMS), and a digital transformation solution for small hotels (CiTravel).

Mr. Hoang Nguyen, CEO of VinHMS, said: "We want to provide an open platform that acts as a foundation for hotels to do innovations. All standard hotel operation tools are there, but the most important thing about our platform is that we can easily connect and integrate with many technology providers to improve cost, increase revenue, and enhance hotel customer experiences."

Having achieved success in Vietnam, VinHMS now aims to deploy its technology solutions to the first hotel outside Vietnam and expand its presence in the potential Southeast Asian market across four countries: Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Cambodia.

To conquer the Southeast Asian market, VinHMS has developed a strategic plan to enhance its technology platform, built on two main principles: open & standard.

An open platform enables CiHMS to meet the needs of different localized Southeast Asian markets. From integrating with VNPT to issuing electronic invoices as required by Vietnamese law to connecting with domestic payment gateways in Cambodia (ABA) and Thailand (OPN), openness will help CiHMS bring unique experiences to each market.

Meanwhile, compliance with international standards such as ISO 27001:2013 or PCI/DSS proves the reliability of CiHMS and helps VinHMS solutions satisfy the most stringent requirements when integrating with leading hotel chains at the top of the world. This is still VinHMS's orientation in the coming time to build prestige with international partners.

SOURCE VinHMS