Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore sets up a ReadyBaby Fertility Grant for those facing financial and family planning challenges

This grant is designed to support eligible Singaporean couples in achieving their dream of having a baby, offering them a chance at pregnancy in a private setting.

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To help married Singaporean couples facing infertility and aspiring to start a family, Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore (VFCS) announced that it would set up a Grant to support their journey towards parenthood through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). Effective 1 July 2024, the initial Grant is set for Singapore dollars at $50,000 and depending on the take-up rate over the next 12 fiscal months, VFCS plans to increase the pool to benefit more couples in the subsequent years.

The Grant will cover the main costs associated with IVF treatments and procedures, including embryo retrieval and transfer, laboratory services, and embryo prep. It is also applicable to fresh and frozen egg transfers.

As grant recipients, their samples will similarly be given a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag, a service VFCS provides for all its patients. It locks the patient's identity with the respective sample. The RFID identifies gametes—eggs, sperms, or embryos—at every stage of the IVF treatment.

For a better success rate, the laboratory used a high-magnification digital imaging microscope to select the most appropriate sperm by shape and size for microinjection into the egg. By comparison, the standard Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection treatment only offers 200 to 400 times the magnification of sperm, whereas Virtus Lab's can magnify 1,200 times its actual.

The journey toward parenthood can be emotionally and physically demanding. The Grant, in addition to financial support, includes access to comprehensive counseling services and wellness resources. It helps ensure the holistic well-being of the grant recipients throughout their IVF journey.

"I've witnessed firsthand the emotional toll and occasional frustration that infertility can take on individuals and couples, especially for some who are still young and healthy. The common deterrent of going for fertility treatment is always associated with the cost, more so in a private care setting where their only source of funds is through Medisave," said Dr Roland Chieng, Medical Director, VFCS.

"By alleviating their financial concerns, we hope ReadyBaby Fertility Grant empowers patients to approach their IVF journey, focusing on their clinical needs and working towards a healthy pregnancy and less on financials. With access to the necessary treatments and support, patients can embark on their path to parenthood with renewed confidence, knowing they have the clinical resources and guidance they need to navigate this journey," he added.

To be eligible for the Grant, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Married Singaporean couples diagnosed with medical infertility by a fertility specialist

First-time parents who have not tried IVF

The grant awarded comes with terms and conditions (T&C), which the recipient must agree to before beginning the treatment.

Visitors to the Fertility Fair organized by Fertility Support SG on April 27th can express their interest in learning more about the Grant. Applications are open for the first grant cycle from 1 June 2024, and the next Grant cycle opens on 1 December 2024. Applicants must provide information about their medical history, financial situation, and motivations for pursuing IVF treatments.

In addition to financial assistance, VFCS is committed to raising awareness about infertility issues and advocating for equitable access to fertility treatments. Through educational workshops and community outreach initiatives, VFCS aims to empower individuals with knowledge and resources to make informed decisions about their reproductive health.

"We believe every couple deserves the opportunity to experience the profound joy of parenthood. With the ReadyBaby Fertility Grant, we aim to support aspiring couples on their IVF journey and help them bring new life into the world," said Tim Kwan, VFCS's Managing Director.

About Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore



Established in 2014, Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore (VFCS) is a leading provider of personalized fertility care. As part of Australian-based Virtus Health and as their network member of over 40 clinics worldwide, VFCS has access to proven reproductive science techniques and treatment programs to support couples in Singapore. The facility is Virtus Health's largest self-contained fertility laboratory in the region, providing comprehensive services such as consultations, procedures, and monitoring. This ensures top-tier care for couples navigating complex fertility issues.

SOURCE Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore