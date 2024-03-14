Waters Streamlines and Expedites PFAS Testing with Innovative Oasis Dual-Phase Cartridges

News Summary:

Waters Oasis™ Dual-phase PFAS Analysis Cartridges simplify sample preparation for EPA 1633 testing for analysis of PFAS concentrations in non-potable water, soils, biosolids, and tissue.

Reduces sample preparation time by 20% and sample processing time by approximately 30 minutes per batch to boost sample throughput and help busy laboratories save time and money.

Cartridge lots are QC-tested by an accredited laboratory for low residual PFAS to help reduce or eliminate time spent troubleshooting PFAS contamination.

MILFORD, Mass., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announces new Oasis WAX/GCB and GCB/WAX for PFAS Analysis Cartridges with new design features that significantly streamline and expedite sample preparation and analysis of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). To help ensure accuracy and further confidence in test results, Oasis WAX/GCB and GCB/WAX Cartridges are QC-tested by an accredited laboratory for low residual PFAS, to reduce or eliminate any time spent troubleshooting potential assay contamination.

"With the official release of EPA 1633, we know our customers trust and rely on us to provide high-quality products that reduce their risk. Waters new Oasis WAX/GCB and GCB/WAX Cartridges dramatically simplify and expedite the process of preparing complex samples, such as non-potable water, soil, biosolids, and tissue," said Erin Chambers, Vice President, Consumables and Lab Automation, Waters Corporation. "These dual-phase cartridges replace a laborious and dirty two-step process to significantly reduce sample prep and processing time while exceeding rigorous acceptance criteria."

The cartridges combine the two clean-up steps required under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Method 1633 for PFAS analysis – a Weak Anion-Exchange (WAX) cartridge and dispersive solid phase extraction (dSPE) graphitized carbon black (GCB). The cartridges are faster and easier to use than the traditional method of using WAX and loose GCB, reducing the preparation process by approximately 30 minutes per sample batch. This allows customers to eliminate additional manual steps in their workflow, including weighing out loose GCB, shaking, centrifugation, and filtration.

"The new cartridges give us the benefits of time savings and laboratory cleanliness by eliminating the loose carbon step, and are high-quality and dependable sample preparation products," says Amanda Cronin, PFAS Laboratory Supervisor at Katahdin Analytical Services, beta tester for the Waters Oasis WAX/GCB and GCB/WAX Cartridges. "The time savings is key for us. Time is money, and by combining steps into one cartridge, we choose the Waters cartridges for efficiency."

Oasis WAX/GCB and GCB/WAX Cartridges are the latest products within a comprehensive portfolio of PFAS Testing Solutions offered by Waters to support the surging demand for PFAS environmental testing. In 2023 alone, PFAS chemicals led to over $11 billion in legal settlements.i This year, major regulations governing PFAS concentrations are expected, with the EPA finalizing key rules under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) and Safe Drinking Water Act. European regulators are also considering PFAS regulations, with the closing of the comment period on the European Chemical Agency's PFAS Restriction Proposal in September 2023. In an environment of increased scrutiny, the ability to accurately test for PFAS is becoming a critical compliance need for a broad spectrum of industries.

Waters Oasis WAX/GCB and GCB/WAX Cartridges are designed to meet all EPA Method 1633 requirements for aqueous and solid samples and are available in packs of 30 and 300 cartridges. The product is now orderable worldwide.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for more than 65 years. With approximately 8,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

i 'Forever chemicals' were everywhere in 2023. Expect more litigation in 2024, Reuters, 12/28/23, https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/forever-chemicals-were-everywhere-2023-expect-more-litigation-2024-2023-12-28/

