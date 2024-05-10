Webull Officially Launches in Thailand

BANGKOK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Corporation ("Webull"), owner of the popular US trading platform and a technology driven financial services firm that aims to build a global trading network and provide investors with easy access to the world's financial markets, today announced the launch of its retail brokerage services in Thailand, strengthening its position as a leading digital brokerage in the world. As a licensed financial services firm under the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission, Webull Securities (Thailand) Company Limited ("Webull Thailand"), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation, will offer local Thai investors opportunities to trade U.S-listed equities, ETFs and options through the Webull app. Local investors will also be able to access professional trading tools that were previously only available for professionals, alongside access to robust risk management features which will enable investors to make informed trading decisions and investments.

The official launch of Webull in Thailand marks a significant milestone as Webull becomes the first U.S. retail broker to enter the Thailand market. Additionally, Webull Thailand's platform will also bring local Thai investors top tier professional trading tools, allowing investors to tap into investment opportunities. These tools include charting tools, real-time quotes, and Webull's stock screener. The platform will also provide investors with news, industry data and educational materials to provide investors with the tools needed to make informed investment decisions while improving financial literacy rates amongst Thai investors.

As part of its launch promotions during 10 May 2024 to 28 June 2024, Webull will offer a 50 percent discount on its commission rate from 0.10% to 0.05% for 180 days after the account opening date. The new investor will also gain access to Nasdaq LV2 Real-time Quote, 50 Bids and Offers, up to 120 days as a free-trial. In addition, after deposit minimum THB 20,000 with 30-days holding period, the new investor will receive USD 5.5 trading voucher.

Chonladet Khemarattana, Chief Executive of Webull Thailand, said, "We are excited to introduce Webull to Thailand, marking our expansion into the fifth market in the Asia-Pacific region. This demonstrates the growing popularity of Webull's trading platform across Asia. With Webull's professional trading platform, we hope to empower Thai investors with the tools to invest in key global markets. In particular, we expect our superior trading tools, comprehensive market data, and educational materials to significantly lower the barriers to invest. With a growing and dynamic investor base in Thailand that is estimated to be around 2.6 million unique investors, we are confident that our tools and resources will enhance the way Thais invest and manage their financial goals."

Webull Thailand secured its securities and derivatives brokerage license from the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission and obtained the official approval to operate on 4 April 2024.

While Webull Thailand's offering will start with the most attractive market - U.S.listed securities, Webull Thailand will continue to innovate and offer new products and features in the coming months.

The Webull trading platform first launched in the United States in 2018 as a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission-registered broker-deal and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) member. With over 40 million downloads globally, the Webull app also has licensed subsidiaries offering trading services in Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Japan, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Indonesia and now Thailand.

­The Webull trading platform and app is available for download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

To learn more about Webull Securities (Thailand) Limited, please visit the official website: https://www.webull.co.th.

About Webull

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to financial markets worldwide. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, Japan, Mexico, Canada, Indonesia and Thailand.

