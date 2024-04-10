Weichai's 3MW Generator Set Achieves Over 30,000 Hours of Continuous Operation, Elevating to World-Class Standard!

BANGKOK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of April 10th, the event commemorating the Weichai generator set's 30,000 hours of operation at the KohSichang Power Station in Thailand was successfully held. Tan Xuguang, Chairman of Shandong Heavy Industry Group and Weichai Group, alongside Chen Muxiong, Chairman of Thailand's Namsang Company, jointly witnessed this significant milestone. They unveiled the plaque commemorating the 30,000 hours of operation for the Weichai 12M33 generator set and Tan Xuguang presented customers with a "Lifetime Quality Assurance" service commitment certificate.

During the event, Chen Muxiong shared his usage experience of Weichai's power generation product in power station. He expressed appreciation for how Weichai's power generation products have efficiently provided electricity security for the local residents of KohSichang in Thailand. He thanked Weichai for their ongoing round-the-clock technical service support. Chen also expressed hope for further collaboration between the two parties to develop more high-quality products tailored to the local market in Thailand, aiming to better serve customers.

Tan Xuguang expressed his gratitude to Namsang Company for their trust in Weichai products and brand! The Weichai KohSichang Power Station project began operating in 2019 and has been running safely for 5 years, surpassing 30,000 hours of operation, which has established an incredibly remarkable example of cooperation. We will continue to provide customers with full lifecycle services, lifetime quality assurance, ensuring customer satisfaction, and offering more efficient, reliable, and profitable power solutions for our Thai customers!

KohSichang, situated southeast of Thailand's capital, Bangkok, spans across 17 square kilometers. It is home to approximately 5,000 permanent residents. The KohSichang power station boasts a 3MW installed capacity, powered by three Weichai 12M33 generating sets serving as the primary power source. Operating for an average of 16 hours per day, the power station predominantly caters to the electricity needs of local island merchants and residents.

Since its inception in 2019, the Weichai's 12M33 generating sets at this power station have consistently showcased exceptional performance, boasting robust power output, fuel efficiency, strong environmental adaptability, high automation, excellent noise control, and low maintenance costs. Moreover, Weichai provides round-the-clock service and ample spare parts, earning high acclaim from customers. Currently, the Weichai generator set has accumulated a stable operating time of 30,000 hours. This milestone solidly demonstrates the reliability and stability of Weichai's power generation products, marking their successful attainment of world-class standards.

The successful operation of the Weichai KohSichang power station has not only greatly enhanced the quality of life for local residents but also established a highly competitive brand image for Weichai in the global market. With ongoing optimization of the power station's operational efficiency, the KohSichang power station has become a shining example of successful power solutions in Thailand and the broader Southeast Asian region, showcasing Weichai's competitive advantage in the power sector. In the future, Weichai remains committed to providing even more efficient and reliable power solutions for global customers, helping them to maximize their profitability.

SOURCE Weichai Power Co.,Ltd