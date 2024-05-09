WILDBRAIN CPLG HOSTS FRANCHISE SUMMIT IN SHANGHAI

Beloved entertainment brands including Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake and more showcased at the summit on May 8

SHANGHAI, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WildBrain CPLG, a trusted licensing partner for leading brands worldwide, hosted its second annual Franchise Summit on May 8 in Shanghai for executives from across China's licensing and retail industry. WildBrain CPLG is the licensing arm of WildBrain, a global leader in kids' and family entertainment and experts in 360° franchise management across content creation, audience engagement and global licensing.

WildBrain CPLG hosted its second annual Franchise Summit on May 8 in Shanghai

Bringing together over 250 guests, the Franchise Summit highlighted WildBrain's 360-degree brand-building expertise and WildBrain CPLG's in-territory licensing capabilities including its growth in the location-based entertainment space.

Maarten Weck, WildBrain's Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships and Licensing, said: "As we continue to focus on the growth of our team and capabilities in China, there is incredible momentum across our business in the entire Asia region. It will be nearly two years since we expanded our global footprint in Asia, and the team with its invaluable local expertise in the market has already built strong, trusted partnerships across our roster of globally recognisable brands. We were delighted to host existing and prospective partners in Shanghai to unveil our exciting plans and opportunities."

The Summit featured WildBrain-owned franchises, including perennial favourites Teletubbies, In the Night Garden and Strawberry Shortcake—who is celebrating her 45th Anniversary this year—as well as the iconic Peanuts™ brand, featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the gang, which WildBrain CPLG represents on behalf of Peanuts Worldwide in China and other Asia territories in addition to EMEA. WildBrain CPLG's prominent third-party partnerships, including toy brand PLAYMOBIL® and SEGA's Sonic the Hedgehog, were also showcased during the Summit.

ASPIRE, the dedicated Corporate & Lifestyle division of WildBrain CPLG, showcased a notable line-up including Sauber Motorsports' racing team Stake F1® Team KICK Sauber, and other leading brands.

Benjamin Bao, WildBrain CPLG's Vice President, Greater China, added: "It's shaping up to be a strong year for our owned and partner brands with fantastic collaborations and activations unveiled across our slate. We also showcased our ambitious plans for the future of our WildBrain-owned franchises in the China market including the iconic Teletubbies and In the Night Garden, as well as how we plan to mark Peanuts' 75th anniversary milestone in 2025. The Summit is one of our biggest industry events in China, and we were thrilled to welcome our attendees and share our latest news and plans."

Teletubbies and In the Night Garden, WildBrain's classic franchises, have had a strong heritage in China. The colourful Teletubbies have built strong appeal across generations, growing fandom with content that engages audiences and encourages childhood development through singing, dancing and learning new skills. In the Night Garden also provides trusted content for parents looking to create soothing bedtime routines for children. Both franchises will continue to bring more joy to Chinese consumers as emotional companions with cross-generational touchpoints and activations.

