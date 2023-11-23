WOMEN EMPOWERMENT AND BUSINESS MATCHING AT SUSTAINABILITY ENVIRONMENT ASIA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Sustainability Environment Asia (SEA) trade expo which focuses on green economic growth and environment benefits from responsible waste management, kicked off to a busy start.

The three-day show from Nov 22-24 is co-located with E-Mobility Asia on a shared agenda towards a clean and green future at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

Singapore Water Association participated in Sustainability Environment Asia (SEA) 2023 busy with business meetings.

The co-location of SEA and EMA offers close to 100 exhibitors with SEA featuring international pavilions from Singapore and Taiwan.

Business matching and women empowerment topped the highlights on Day One with a Singapore Business Forum involving water companies and the Women and Sustainability Forum.

Supporting Partners of the trade show are ESG Association of Malaysia (ESGAM), Malaysian Recycling Alliance (MAREA) and Malaysian Water Association (MWA), Singapore Water Association (SWA), Taiwan Environmental Manufacturers Association (TEMA) and The Electrical and Electronics Association of Malaysia (TEEAM).

"We are honoured to have the opportunity to collaborate with our Supporting Partners in the first edition of SEA and also with EMA. With climate change and the global push for net zero carbon emissions, SEA aims to contribute to Malaysia's sustainability goals with a holistic platform to accelerate the deployment of new technological innovations to navigate towards a green economy and achieve environmental goals," said Ms Vicky Tan, Project Director of Derrisen Sdn Bhd which is organising SEA and EMA

"Waste management and recycling deal with all types of waste including from sustainable mobility. Hence. the synergy between SEA and EMA will encourage businesses and investors to find opportunities in this new growth sector to speed up the transition."

SEA exhibitors range from waste management and circular economy, water and wastewater, green environment and technology sectors. Under the spotlight are a wide range of sustainable solutions and prospective partnerships through direct contact or business matching.

The Singapore Business Forum organised by SWA featured presentations by the city state's exhibitors followed by business matching with MWA members.

The forum on Women in Sustainability opened with three speakers from the ASEAN region on topics from Sustainability Water to Energy Transition.

The session was moderated by Ms Rina Neoh, Secretary General, ESG Association of Malaysia (ESGAM). In the panel were Ms Chow Pui Hee, Group Managing Director, Samaiden Group Bhd; Ms Mirla de Leon, General Manager, Philippine Hydro Inc and Ms Jo Kristine G. Celera, Enterprise Regulatory Affairs Group Director, Manila Water Company, Inc., Philippines.

"SEA serves as an invaluable platform for exhibitors to showcase their pioneering solutions across various domains, including waste management, water and sewage solutions, green technology, and more while EMA serves as a driving force behind a sustainable future. EMA's dedication to advancing electric vehicles (EVs) and other solutions perfectly aligns with our vision of a greener and more responsible world. We firmly believe that EMA and SEA will have a transformative impact in Malaysia, driving positive change." said Adjunct Practice Prof. Cheah Kok Hoong, ESGAM President.

"The collaboration between SWA and SEA promises to deliver a host of benefits, propelling us towards a greener, more sustainable future. SWA is excited to bring companies under our umbrella to showcase their innovative products. This presents a unique opportunity for businesses to connect, collaborate, and access receptive markets. Visitors will discover a wealth of innovative products and solutions that can drive their sustainability effort," said Ms Vivien Seong, SWA Executive Director.

