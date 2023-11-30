World Offshore Week: The Inaugural Edition in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by FPSO Network, the offshore industry welcomed the inaugural edition of World Offshore Week (WOW) where leaders spanning across the offshore, oil, energy and maritime sectors convened to discuss the best practices to strengthen the future of global energy. Held at the Singapore Expo, WOW 2023 was attended by over 1000 attendees, 70 speakers, and 35 exhibitors from 20 – 21 September 2023.

Out in the buzzing exhibition hall, we explored five key programs concurrently across both days:

FPSO World Congress

Offshore Wind

Offshore Engineering & Commissioning

Offshore Remote Monitoring & Control

Offshore Supply Chain & Procurement

Other than the innovative technologies on display from our sponsors and exhibitors, our speakers also covered the hottest topics such as Activating the Potential of Renewable Energy in Asia and Exploring Best Practices to Improve Operational Performances and Production on Offshore Projects.

Over 600+ unique companies spanning across 40 countries had their leadership representatives at the exhibition. Click here to view the list of attending companies.

World Offshore Week 2023 at a Glance

Global FPSO leaders, decision makers and key stakeholders in the floating vessel ecosystem joined the four-day conference – FPSO World Congress, a ticketed-access only programme at the event.

Some of the expert industry leaders that joined us for both FPSO World Congress & World Offshore Week include:

Soichi Ide , President & CEO, MODEC

, President & CEO, Marcia Gusmao , General Manager, Surface Systems Engineering, Petrobras

, General Manager, Surface Systems Engineering, Sharul A-Rashid , Head of Technical Excellence, Group Technical Solutions, Petronas

, Head of Technical Excellence, Group Technical Solutions, Muhammad Aziz Alkatiri , General Manager Projects - Bumi Armada

, General Manager Projects - Khaleef Khan , Vice President, Oil, Gas, Offshore Wind, Energy Industries Asia, ABB

, Vice President, Oil, Gas, Offshore Wind, Energy Industries Asia, Jorge Luiz Mitidieri , Executive Vice President, OCYAN

On the exhibition floor, delegates and visitors explored cutting-edge technologies designed to improve operational efficiencies of offshore vessels and equipment. ABB showcased their digital solutions to optimise carbon footprints on FPSOs, while SLB demonstrated the evolution of electrostatic dehydration and desalting capabilities and their new systems available to reduce power consumption and carbon emissions.

Testimonials from Offshore Industry Leaders @ World Offshore Week

"This event intends to create a synergetic effect where the entire industry comes together to create a cumulative effect that is greater than what each industry player can produce individually." – Satyaranjan Sinha, Head NBFPSO Development Program, MISC

"It is a holistic and great environment where we bring together key players around the globe into one big forum. It gives us an understanding of what others have been doing and the challenges that they face." - Muhammad Aziz Alkatiri, General Manager Projects - Bumi Armada

WOW is proud to announce its return in September 2024. The second edition features the addition of three new and exciting topics such as Offshore LNG, Offshore Facilities & Manning, Offshore Digital: Oil, Energy, & Marine. This will be the go-to platform for all energy, offshore, and maritime industry leaders.

