World's Thinnest and Lightest Inward Foldable Phone: HONOR Magic V2 confirmed to launch in Malaysia!

A Foldable Phone Entering the Millimeter Era, Thin As 3 Stacked Credit Cards

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HONOR Malaysia starts 2024 with a grand announcement unveiling its new flagship release, the HONOR Magic V2, acclaimed as the world's thinnest and lightest inward foldable phone. Since its successful launch in China last July, the HONOR Magic V2 has garnered immense anticipation and excitement among global tech enthusiasts, with Malaysians eagerly awaiting its arrival.

Ahead of the HONOR Magic V2 official launch in Malaysia, HONOR is hosting an exclusive media event today to unveil the device and demonstrate its lightweight features. As a teaser, the phone will be tied to a helium balloon and released into the air to prove its weightlessness.

The HONOR Magic V2 is the first foldable phone with a thickness below 1cm when folded, making it the Best Choice of New Era in smartphone design, a true testament to HONOR's unwavering commitment to innovation. Specifically, the HONOR Magic V2 has an ultra-slim body measuring just 9.9mm when folded and an astonishing 4.7mm when unfolded[1], equivalent to the thickness of three stacked credit cards. What's even more impressive is its weight at just 231g[2], lighter and thinner than its predecessor.

The groundbreaking device is crafted to offer unparalleled functionality and a sleek, sophisticated design that is unrivaled in the market. HONOR prioritizes ultimate portability through meticulous refinement of structure, manufacturing, and materials, resulting in exceptional slimness and durability. Wondering how the HONOR Magic V2 achieves its lightweight and slim profile? Here, we delve into HONOR's innovative advancements that contribute to the remarkable slimness and durability of this cutting-edge device.

Super-light Titanium Hinge a Groundbreaking First in the Industry Materials

Regardless of its slim design, the HONOR Magic V2 has a strong and durable hinge. The phone uses a superlight titanium hinge made from titanium alloy, an aerospace-grade material to accomplish ideal balance between weight and strength. Compared to aluminum alloy shaft covers, the titanium alloy is 150% stronger, making it an excellent material for a lightweight foldable phone.

To further enhance durability, HONOR also employed a proprietary steel called HONOR Shield Steel in the hinge's main body. This cutting-edge material makes up 67% of the hinge and is inspired by the steel used in tunnel boring applications. The proprietary steel helps to balance between thinness and durability, ensuring the hinge can withstand the wear and tear of everyday use.

Additionally, the HONOR Magic V2 uses mortise and tenon integral molding technology, which seamlessly combines the hinge shaft cover and hinge body. This integration reduces internal space and overall thickness of the device, tackling a common concern in foldable phone design.

These breakthroughs allow the HONOR Magic V2 to endure more than 400,000 folds, even with folding it 100 times a day, making the phone highly durable and reliable for a lifespan of up to ten years.

HONOR Advanced Structure and Components

The HONOR Magic V2 features a redesigned hinge support structure, reducing thickness by 75% and creases on the inner screen by 47% compared to its predecessor. A new advanced brake caliper damping structure with seven sets of cams ensures smoothness and stability during opening and closing enabling it to hover freely at various angles. This feature is useful for practical applications such as hover photography and conferencing.

Besides that, HONOR introduced a micro lock component at the size of a rice grain that prevents screen misalignments and creases for optimal performance.

Architecture for More Space, Power, and Ultra-thin Vapor Chamber

Despite its ultra-slim design, the HONOR Magic V2 houses a large 5000mAh silicon-carbon battery and this is made possible through a 'three-in-one' display driver component. This innovative design allowed more space within the phone, setting the HONOR Magic V2 apart as a revolutionary in foldable phones.

To prevent the device's processor from overheating, an ultra-thin vapor chamber (VC) called HONOR Ultra-thin Bionic VC Cooling System is implemented in the HONOR Magic V2 to maintain optimal performance for long-term durability.

Lastly, the HONOR Magic V2 comes with an ultra-thin antenna, which features a three-millimeter-thin design, making it the thinnest in the foldable industry.

All these breakthrough innovations make the HONOR Magic V2 the Best Choice of New Era in the smartphone industry, showcasing foldable phones as a game-changing innovation for future generations. The HONOR Magic V2 is certainly a phone that will capture the interest of anyone that's into the new foldable tech.

Witness everything new for the magical world of the HONOR Magic V2, exclusively on: https://bit.ly/HONORMagicV2PR

[1] Data comes from the HONOR lab. 9.9mm refers to the thickness of the Black (PU version) model in the folded state, while 4.7mm refers to the thickness of the Black (PU version) model in the unfolded state. Actual data may vary based on the configuration, manufacturing process and measurement method. Please refer to the actual device. [2] 231g refers to the weight of the Black (PU version) model excluding the inner protective film. Actual data may vary based on the configuration, manufacturing process and measurement method. Please refer to the actual device.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enables people to become a better version of themselves.

SOURCE Honor Technology (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd