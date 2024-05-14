Yadea Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony in Indonesia for Its Eighth Factory

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yadea, the world's leading brand of electric two-wheelers, held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new factory in Karawang, Indonesia, which will be Yadea's eighth factory globally and will be its largest factory in Southeast Asia. This monumental event marks an important milestone in Yadea's commitment to innovation and excellence in electric vehicles.

Yadea Indonesia is steadfast in its commitment to delivering high-quality, intelligent electric motorcycles and electric bikes infused with innovative technology. This manufacturing base spans approximately 270,000 square meters, with a projected annual capacity of 3 million units. The total estimated investment for the facility from 2024 to 2028 amounts to USD 150 million. Scheduled to commence operations in 2026, Yadea Indonesia Manufacturing Base is a significant milestone in the company's expansion efforts.

Yadea's new factory integrates cutting-edge production technology, featuring a pioneering hanging conveyor system for real-time, on-demand production. Automated assembly lines and robotic welding ensure swift, efficient manufacturing, producing an electric motorcycle in an average of 40 seconds. Automated conveyor systems minimize transportation risks, and a meticulous 100% inspection precedes shipment, ensuring only top-notch products reach customers.

"We are delighted to announce the establishment of Yadea's manufacturing plant in Indonesia, boasting an impressive annual production capacity of 3 million units. The Indonesian market is experiencing rapid growth in demand for high-quality electric two-wheelers, with a significant demand volume, indicating tremendous market potential. Additionally, the Indonesian government encourages the new energy transportation industry through policy incentives." remarked Wang Jinlong, General Manager of Yadea Indonesia Manufacturing Company.

With today's groundbreaking ceremony, Yadea Manufacturing Plant is poised to not only solidify its position as a market leader in electric two-wheelers in Indonesia but also to inspire the movement towards greener travel solutions. According to Yadea, the new factory in Indonesia will not only cater to the domestic market but also export products to neighboring countries. The plant aims to provide world-class electric vehicle (EV) solutions for Indonesians, leveraging innovative technologies that meet and exceed standards for safety and quality.

About Yadea: Yadea (01585.HK) is the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, with the product ranges mainly covering high-performance electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles, and electric kick scooters. Yadea has provided high-quality products and services to 80 million users and built a network of 40,000+ retailers worldwide.

