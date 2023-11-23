Your Last Hurrah! Get Two ZoukOut 2023 Tickets at a discount this Black Friday & Cyber Monday!

Use promocode ZO2020 only on ticketmaster.sg fo r a discount w hen you purchase a pair of ZoukOut 2023 tickets.

ZoukOut 2023 will have Alesso and Martin Garrix headlining shows on 2 and 3 December respectively, supported by explosive talents like Joji, Fisher & Illenium.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Those yet to get their tickets to ZoukOut, Asia's longest running dance music festival, now have the perfect opportunity to secure theirs with a flash Black Friday + Cyber Monday Hyperdrive Sale!

For a limited time only from 25 to 27 November 2023, get two tickets at 40% off with the promocode ZO2020, only on www.ticketmaster.sg.

Starting at $188, tickets are selling fast at www.ticketmaster.sg, call center +65 3158 8588 and all SingPost outlets. GA ticket holders will receive a complimentary drink by entering the festival grounds before 6pm each day. VIP Oasis ticket holders will enjoy a glass of Armand de Brignac (Aces of Spade) Champagne and Hennessy VSOP as welcome drinks, dedicated entry lanes, viewing zone, F&B experience area, premium gift bag and re-entry privileges!

For an unparalleled experience, limited VIP tables are available, starting at $5,000. Contact [email protected] for more details.

ZoukOut 2023 at Siloso Beach

ZoukOut 2023 has announced global DJ sensation Martin Garrix and electronic music heavyweight Alesso as its headliners to its milestone party celebrating the 20th anniversary of making electrifying dance dreams come to life.

While Alesso will kickstart the show on 2 December, Martin Garrix will headline on 3 December, taking things up to full notch at the iconic Siloso Beach. Garrix has consistently ranked number one in global top DJ list. Most recently, he topped DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs 2022 list, a win he commemorated by performing the first ever DJ set atop the Empire State Building in New York.

They will be supported by international big-names including Acraze, Carta, Fisher, Illenium and Joji, explosive names that are themselves regulars at international festivals including Tomorrowland, Coachella, EDC and Lollapalooza just to name a few. They all come together for the biggest and best ZoukOut edition commemorating twenty years of championing electronic and dance music.

ZoukOut 2023, Asia's longest running dance music festival, returns with a milestone party celebrating the 20th anniversary of making electrifying dance dreams come to life. Undisputedly the most renowned, on top of being the oldest standing music festival in Asia, ZoukOut 2023 continues on its promise for electrifying dance festival experiences that transcends borders and imaginations across two non-stop days of music and revelry.

ZoukOut 2023

Keeping with 20 years of ZoukOut Traditions of sunset to sunrise parties, this year's ZoukOut, presented by OCBC and in partnership with AEG, producers of world-renowned Coachella, features a party that commences on Saturday afternoon and goes on strong to sunrise on Sunday morning and resumes on Sunday afternoon, at 1pm until 1am on Monday morning for two nights of revelry.

ZoukOut 2023 will once again take over the iconic Siloso Beach. This edition serves as a homage to the new generation of partygoers who are ready to take the festivities to new heights following the strong return of the nightlife and entertainment industry.

Adding to the fun is the participation of a new holistic wellness partner Trapeze Rec. Club who will be bringing two new activities to up the excitement. Join the TRC Beach Endurance where your adrenaline is sure to get pumping with an energising 60-minute HIIT class led by Coach Carissa. This circuit-style training includes plyometric drills and ballistic weight training is sure to challenge your strength and endurance and bring the heart rate up alongside the high-energy music of DJ Hong, one of Zouk's esteemed residents. After the workout, plunge into the TRC Cold Immersion ice bath to cool off from the heat and ready your muscles for a night of partying ahead. Cold plunge tubs will be set up for those who dare to find out what the hype is all about. Bring your swimwear or comfortable clothes for the plunge – sunscreen, towels and a change of clothes would be highly recommended.

Fuel yourself to party on with a host of F&B vendors that will be bringing deliciousness to the atmosphere. Look forward to Hot Chicken Co., a Zouk Group F&B debut, Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh, the Indian-Mexican casual off-shoot restaurant of renowned Chef Gaggan Anand, HUE Thai Restaurant who joins the party fresh off the paddock club at the recent Singapore Formula 1 Night Race and Kanada-Ya, award-winning ramen joint known for its truffle tonkotsu ramen. More diversity presents itself with, Five Guys Burger, Go Pizza, SOHTT and Papi's Tacos, just to name a few!

In preparation of future expansions and eminent global takeover, ZoukOut is also on the lookout for new partnerships to realise bigger and grander dreams of uniting people through music. Don't miss your chance to witness an experience like never before and be part of the ZoukOut legacy.

ABOUT ZOUKOUT

ZoukOut is Asia's premier beachfront and dusk-to-dawn music festival known for its infectious energy and world-class performances, born from the motivation of taking the Zouk party experience to the greater outdoors. Held annually in the vibrant city of Singapore, ZoukOut has become a pilgrimage for music enthusiasts and party-goers from all corners of the global. First starting out in 2001 with a mere 8,000 party attendees, it has now grown to 50,000 festival goers in the past few years. It remains Asia's only beach festival running over two days in a tropical setting.

Conceptualised to be reflective of the all-encompassing club experience that Zouk Singapore is known to offer, ZoukOut houses two distinctive stages, each catered for attendees to explore various dance genres ranging from commercial to underground including EDM, Trance, Techno, House and more.

Since its inception, ZoukOut has continuously brought in an A-list pool of international acts to helm the decks with legendary names including Ferry Corsten, Paul van Dyk, Sasha, Tiesto, and the young superstars Alan Walker, Martin Garrix and Zedd. Additional notable names that have conquered the festival stage include Armin van Buuren, Above & Beyond, Afrojack, Andrew Rayel, Hardwell, Paul Kalkbrenner, Skrillex and Steve Aoki.

Alongside consistent set lists of top-notch local, regional and global acts, the ZoukOut grounds also features a host of installations and roving acts to engage revellers and to jazz up the vibrant atmosphere. With a unified crowd of both locals and visitors, ZoukOut is an event that breaks down cultural barriers to connect people from Asia and the world with the aim of embodying the brand's inimitable spirit of - One World, One Music, One Tribe, One Dance.

ABOUT ZOUK GROUP

Zouk Group is a global lifestyle company with establishments that span nightlife, entertainment and dining sectors. Established in 1991, Zouk Singapore has delivered an innovative and progressive clubbing experience. Known as a pioneer for pushing the boundaries of dance music , Zouk Club established itself as a trailblazer in the industry, propelling Singapore onto the global clubbing map.

Ranked Asia's best club in DJ Mag's annual Top 100 Clubs list since 2017 and among the top clubs globally since 2010, Zouk is Singapore's foremost clubbing institution that delivers the freshest in dance music across genres, with state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, a constant roster of stellar international, regional and local residents, and top-notch service and hospitality.

Zouk has since evolved into an all-encompassing global lifestyle brand in October 2015, under the direction of leading global leisure, entertainment and hospitality enterprise, Genting Hong Kong, and has expanded into the food and beverage sector with new brands like vibe dining restaurant Sushi Ichizuke, cocktail vice den Here Kitty Kity, social gaming bar RedTail, with more concepts in the pipeline.

Aside from club offerings, Zouk Group also owns ZoukOut, Asia's premier dusk-to-dawn music festival headlined by world class DJs, attracting a cosmopolitan mix of locals and tourists within and beyond Asia to its iconic beachfront location, Siloso Beach Sentosa.

Zouk Group now oversees all its club and lifestyle entities in Singapore, Genting Highlands in Malaysia and the ambitious and immersive entertainment and lifestyle concept - Zouk Las Vegas, which houses Zouk Nightclub, Ayu Dayclub, Famous Foods, FUHU, Moonbeam, and several more Zouk specific brands. The company also owns the franchise for Five Guys in Singapore and Malaysia.

ABOUT AEG PRESENTS

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience alongside such renowned clubs and theaters as Webster Hall, Eventim Apollo, Mission Ballroom, The Roxy and Forest Hills Stadium, to name a few.

AEG Presents promotes global tours for such artists as Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Celine Dion, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift, in addition to creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums, renowned wholly owned brands Concerts West and Goldenvoice, and partner brands Messina Touring Group, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Frontier Touring, and Zero Mile Presents. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

