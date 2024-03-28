Youth Square 'YS Digital Content Creator 2024' Guiding Youth to Unlock New Skills and Entering the New Era of Micro-Influence

HONG KONG, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth Square has successfully conducted 'YS Digital Content Creator 2024' in hybrid mode during February and March. Through a series of free training courses, participants were able to grasp the latest market knowledge and industry trend, enhancing their professionalism and being prepared to pursue a career in digital marketing field.

‘YS Digital Content Creator 2024’ comprised three main topics, including Online Marketing, Mobile Phone Short Video Taking and Editing and Premiere Pro Editing. Instructed by professional tutor, ‘YS Digital Content Creator 2024’ aims to facilitate youth in understanding the latest development of digital marketing. ‘YS Digital Content Creator 2024’ featured a ‘YS Digital Content Creator Exchange Tour’, which allowed eligible participants to get firsthand experience and insight on global market trend, broaden their horizons.

The programme comprised three main topics, including Online Marketing, Mobile Phone Short Video Taking and Editing and Premiere Pro Editing. All thirteen lessons were instructed by professional tutor from the industry. In addition to covering online marketing skills, search engine marketing and video editing techniques, knowledge in artificial intelligence (AI) marketing and short video production were also incorporated this year, helping youth to understand the latest development of digital marketing.

To further broaden the global perspectives of youth, 'YS Digital Content Creator 2024' also featured a 'YS Digital Content Creator Exchange Tour' this year. Eligible participants were not only learned marketing theories and practical skills from lessons, but also got the firsthand experience and insight on global market trend by joining 2024 "MarketingPulse" and "eTailingPulse" organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). They also had the chance to interact with true industry insiders, to keep up with the marketing pulse.

Through organising 'YS Digital Content Creator 2024', Youth Square aims to facilitate youth in understanding the latest development of digital marketing. The programme also facilitates holistic youth development and helps youth who intend to join the industry to equip themselves.

Youth Square

Youth Square is a government venue. Facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, Y Platform, multi-purpose area, office, retail shop and the Y Loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square aims to be the hub of territory-wide youth development activities for youth to develop their potential. Youth Square has been conducting events under various themes, including music, dance, arts and culture. Youth Square is located in Chai Wan and is managed and operated by New World Facilities Management Company Limited on a non-profit making basis.

6G model is Youth Square's guiding principle. 6G refers to Groom, Growth, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back.

Official website: http://www.youthsquare.hk

